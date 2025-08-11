By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Modern Railway Station

Karachi’s modern railway station will be inaugurated on September 10, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced. The project is part of Pakistan Railways’ nationwide modernization drive, aimed at improving short- and long-term operations. The initiative aligns with the prime minister’s vision to modernize railway services, enhance passenger facilities, and boost operational efficiency.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Faisalabad railway station, Abbasi outlined several recent upgrades. These include the full digitization of ticketing, a new train tracking system, installation of ATMs at major stations, and free Wi-Fi at 40 Punjab stations in partnership with the provincial government.

He said the outsourcing of services, including passenger and freight trains, guest houses, saloons, hospitals, and schools, will be completed by September 30. This step aims to improve service quality and increase revenue. Special saloons, previously reserved for officials, are now open to the public at affordable rates. Abbasi noted that cleanliness at major stations is now managed by solid waste companies, while provincial food authorities will monitor food quality.

The Punjab government is investing Rs. 50 billion in upgrades across eight routes. Additionally, Rs. 250 billion is allocated for a double-track and modern signaling system between Lahore and Rawalpindi. This project will reduce travel time between the two cities to just over two hours.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

