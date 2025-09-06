Apple is just days away from unveiling the iPhone 17 lineup, and one of the biggest design questions around the Pro models appears to have been answered.

A new report previewing next week’s launch event claims the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a redesigned back panel with a distinct cutout on the lower two-thirds of the device. That area will serve as the dedicated zone for wireless charging, supporting technologies like MagSafe and Qi.

Speculation about Apple’s design shift has been swirling since last year, when The Information reported that the new Pro models would adopt a mix of aluminum and glass instead of the all-glass back used in recent years. The details remained vague, prompting rumor sites and designers to publish conflicting renders and concept images.

Leaked descriptions suggest the back of the iPhone 17 Pro will include a rounded rectangular section of glass embedded within the aluminum shell. That glass is necessary for wireless charging, since the feature would not work through a fully metal surface.

What remains unclear is whether Apple plans to give the aluminum and glass a seamless, uniform finish or lean into a two-tone look that highlights the MagSafe area. With the official reveal only three days away, fans will not have to wait long to see which path Apple has chosen.