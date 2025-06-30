New Sports Facilities In Islamabad Schools To Include Padel Courts And Futsal Fields

Students enrolled in government-run schools and colleges in the capital will soon enjoy access to modern sports facilities in Islamabad schools, thanks to a new initiative by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). The project will introduce padel tennis courts, futsal fields, and other athletic resources to promote student fitness and talent.

The IPC Ministry has confirmed that eight padel tennis courts and five futsal fields will be set up under this plan. Work on the first three padel courts is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of July. The remaining five courts will be operational within three months.

Padel tennis—a hybrid sport blending elements of squash and tennis—has seen a sharp rise in popularity across Pakistan. According to IPC officials, these courts aim to make the sport more accessible to young students across Islamabad.

The project is being implemented under the supervision of Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on IPC, who is spearheading efforts to improve youth fitness through school-based sports infrastructure.

More Than Just Outdoor Sports

In addition to the padel courts, five government colleges will soon feature new futsal fields. This step is designed to enhance football participation and physical activity among students. To support broader wellness goals, the ministry will also distribute 25,000 tracksuits to students from grades 5 to 10.

Another key component of the initiative is the creation of 115 mind games rooms, aimed at boosting cognitive skills and mental agility among schoolchildren. These rooms will provide a space for strategic board games and logical thinking activities.

The broader sports facilities in Islamabad schools will also include new equipment for cricket, hockey, basketball, volleyball, and football. Moreover, ten boxing rings and ten taekwondo arenas are being installed across public schools to promote discipline, strength, and self-defense training.

By combining physical and mental development, the government aims to create a balanced sports ecosystem that nurtures student potential in both competitive and educational settings.