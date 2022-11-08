New Technology, VeinViewer Allows Docs To See A Patient’s Veins Before Injecting

Healthcare workers in Monticello have developed the ability to see a patient’s veins before poking them with a needle. Following the $14,000 grant in early February, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital now has a second VeinViewer Vision 2 device. It is a technology that allows nurses and clinicians the ability to locate a person’s veins — especially those who prove to be a “hard stick.” Jennifer Hicks, manager of surgical services at IU Health White said;

“In 2018, a VeinViewer was purchased for the emergency department on the first floor. All the nursing units were trained to use the VeinViewer and found it to be helpful with hard-to-stick cases. The inpatient unit and surgical departments borrow it daily, moving it from floor to floor. It is a piece of equipment that has been utilized by every department on over 90% of patients.”

So What Is This VeinViewer Vission 2?

VeinViewer Vision2 is the most advanced model of VeinViewer. Its MaxReach capabilities allow head-to-toe patient assessment without requiring the user to re-position the base of the unit. VeinViewer Vision2 is hospital durable and designed for facility-wide use. Its articulating arm and flexible wrist joint make VeinViewer Vision2 easy to maneuver and position. Place VeinViewer Vision2 at the bedside and using just a couple of fingers move the head of the unit to assess a patient head-to-toe. There is no need to re-position the device.

And VeinViewer Vision2 offers more customization options than any other vascular imaging device. With VeinViewer Vision2 a clinician can: change the color of the projected image, invert or re-size the image, enhance the image using the fine detail mode, increase or decrease the image brightness or take and store a PNG file of the image. The advantage of all this customization is that the clinician can choose which mode provides the best image for her, and which mode provides the best image of her patient’s vasculature.

How Does VeinViewer Vission2 Works?

With HD imaging and exclusive Df2 (Digital full field) technology, VeinViewe​r is the only vein illuminator that provides benefits for all patients during the entire Pre, During, and Post vascular access procedure. Projected near-infrared light is absorbed by blood and reflected by surrounding tissue. The information is captured, processed, and projected digitally in real-time directly onto the surface of the skin. It provides a real-time accurate image of the patient’s blood pattern.

VeinViewer patented technology, using AVIN™ (Active Vascular Imaging Navigation), allows you to see blood patterns up to 15 mm deep and clinically relevant veins up to 10 mm. With VeinViewer clinicians can see peripheral veins, bifurcations, and valves and assess in real time the refill/flushing of veins. With visualization Pre-, During- and Post-procedure, clinicians can potentially avoid complications from accidental puncture. Improving the total vascular access procedure, not just the stick.

The device, which mimics a typical IV stand and is positioned at the bedside, uses an arm extension that directs near-infrared light onto the patient’s skin, which then bounces light back from the tissue surrounding each vein to a digital video camera. The blood inside the veins does not reflect light. A processing unit inside the camera uses contrast to enhance the image and projects it digitally on the skin’s surface, providing a real-time view of the patient’s vasculature. This allows the care provider to select the best vein before the needle ever makes contact with the skin.

“This technology allows team members to see blood patterns up to 15 millimeters deep and clinically relevant veins up to 10 millimeters deep. We can see peripheral veins, bifurcations, and valves and assess in real time the refill/flushing of veins,” Hicks said.

Earlier this year, IU Health hospitals across the state received more than $600,000 in grants from the IU Health Foundation for projects focused on making Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states. The grant dollars supported the foundation’s funding priorities of people, progress, and partnerships.

