By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New United Bike Prices Effective Now Full List Revealed

United Auto Industries, a prominent name in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market, has announced a price increase across its bicycle lineup, effective today, July 2nd, 2025. This move comes amidst a challenging economic landscape, with rising production costs and fluctuating raw material prices impacting the automotive industry.

The company has released the updated pricing, which includes Sales Tax (18%) and N.E.V. Levy (1%), for its various models. This marks another instance of price revisions within the local bike industry, which has seen similar adjustments from other manufacturers in recent months.

Detailed Price List for United Bikes Models (in PKR)

Model Price (Excl. Tax) Sales Tax (18%) N.E.V. Levy (1%) Price (Incl. Tax)
US-70 CC (STD) 93,182 16,773 1,045 111,000
US-70 CC (Self Start) 102,411 18,434 1,155 122,000
US-70 CC (Alloy Rim) 101,572 18,283 1,145 121,000
US-70 CC (Alloy Rim & Self Start) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000
US-100 CC (Special) 101,992 18,358 1,150 121,500
US-100 CC (Special Alloy Rim) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000
US-100 CC (Plus) 101,992 18,358 1,150 121,500
US-100 CC (Plus Alloy Rim) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000
US-100 CC (Standard) 91,085 16,395 1,020 108,500
US-100 CC (Standard Special) 91,924 16,546 1,030 109,500
US-100 CC (Standard Alloy Rim) 95,280 17,150 1,070 113,500
US-125 CC (EURO II) 139,771 25,159 1,570 166,500
US-125 CC (Self Start Alloy Rim) 199,831 35,969 2,200 238,000
US-150 CC 251,017 45,183 2,800 299,000
US-100 CC (Scooter) 229,619 41,331 2,550 273,500

Table Courtesy of PakWheels

Atlas Honda Announce New Prices

Previously, Atlas Honda announced a significant increase in Honda bike prices in Pakistan, across its entire lineup, effective July 1, 2025. The price hike will range from PKR 2,000 to PKR 6,000 per unit. This change will directly impact popular models such as the Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, which are essential options for millions of commuters in Pakistan..

Impact on the Pakistani Bicycle Market

This price hike by United Bikes is expected to further influence consumer purchasing decisions in Pakistan’s price-sensitive bicycle market. For many, bicycles remain an essential and affordable mode of transport, and any increase directly affects affordability.

The two and three-wheeler segment in Pakistan has seen accelerating sales in recent months, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions, including lower interest rates and better consumer sentiment. However, consistent price revisions across the industry could potentially temper this growth.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Microsoft

Microsoft to Lay Off 9,000 Employees, Impacting Less Than 4% of Workforce

IBCC

Foreign Boards Expected to Come Under IBCC and Education Ministry

Instagram Profiles Of Pakistani Actors

India Unblocks Instagram Profiles of Pakistani Actors

courier-companies

New Taxes Prompt Courier Companies to Raise Delivery Charges

senate-committee
ID:79132618

Senate Committee Raises Alarm Over IPPs, Circular Debt, Load Shedding & Power Sector Irregularities in Pakistan

Mobile-Registration

FBR Offers 120-Day Tax-Free Mobile Registration for Overseas Pakistanis

Apple-Safari-Browser-Update

Apple Safari Browser Update: Tech Preview 222 Released With Fixes

X Twitter

X/Twitter, Rolls Out AI Community Notes – Should Users Trust Them?

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased Sharply After Five Year Freeze

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased by Up to 100%

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Union Council Services Now Available at THESE Locations

Poultry Hatcheries File Appeals Against Ccp Fines In Day Old Chicks Case

Poultry Hatcheries File Appeals Against Rs155 Million CCP Fines

Cat Upholds Rs150m Penalty In Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

CAT Upholds Rs150M Penalty in Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

Nothing-Phone-3-Price

Nothing Phone 3 Has Just Launched: Featuring Dot-Matrix Display, 50MP Cameras, SD 8s Gen 4