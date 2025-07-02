Newly Increased United Bike Prices Effective Now: New Rates Revealed
United Auto Industries, a prominent name in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market, has announced a price increase across its bicycle lineup, effective today, July 2nd, 2025. This move comes amidst a challenging economic landscape, with rising production costs and fluctuating raw material prices impacting the automotive industry.
The company has released the updated pricing, which includes Sales Tax (18%) and N.E.V. Levy (1%), for its various models. This marks another instance of price revisions within the local bike industry, which has seen similar adjustments from other manufacturers in recent months.
Detailed Price List for United Bikes Models (in PKR)
|Model
|Price (Excl. Tax)
|Sales Tax (18%)
|N.E.V. Levy (1%)
|Price (Incl. Tax)
|US-70 CC (STD)
|93,182
|16,773
|1,045
|111,000
|US-70 CC (Self Start)
|102,411
|18,434
|1,155
|122,000
|US-70 CC (Alloy Rim)
|101,572
|18,283
|1,145
|121,000
|US-70 CC (Alloy Rim & Self Start)
|110,801
|19,944
|1,255
|132,000
|US-100 CC (Special)
|101,992
|18,358
|1,150
|121,500
|US-100 CC (Special Alloy Rim)
|110,801
|19,944
|1,255
|132,000
|US-100 CC (Plus)
|101,992
|18,358
|1,150
|121,500
|US-100 CC (Plus Alloy Rim)
|110,801
|19,944
|1,255
|132,000
|US-100 CC (Standard)
|91,085
|16,395
|1,020
|108,500
|US-100 CC (Standard Special)
|91,924
|16,546
|1,030
|109,500
|US-100 CC (Standard Alloy Rim)
|95,280
|17,150
|1,070
|113,500
|US-125 CC (EURO II)
|139,771
|25,159
|1,570
|166,500
|US-125 CC (Self Start Alloy Rim)
|199,831
|35,969
|2,200
|238,000
|US-150 CC
|251,017
|45,183
|2,800
|299,000
|US-100 CC (Scooter)
|229,619
|41,331
|2,550
|273,500
Table Courtesy of PakWheels
Atlas Honda Announce New Prices
Previously, Atlas Honda announced a significant increase in Honda bike prices in Pakistan, across its entire lineup, effective July 1, 2025. The price hike will range from PKR 2,000 to PKR 6,000 per unit. This change will directly impact popular models such as the Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, which are essential options for millions of commuters in Pakistan..
Impact on the Pakistani Bicycle Market
This price hike by United Bikes is expected to further influence consumer purchasing decisions in Pakistan’s price-sensitive bicycle market. For many, bicycles remain an essential and affordable mode of transport, and any increase directly affects affordability.
The two and three-wheeler segment in Pakistan has seen accelerating sales in recent months, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions, including lower interest rates and better consumer sentiment. However, consistent price revisions across the industry could potentially temper this growth.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Honda Bike Price in Pakistan Sees Shocking Hike – CD 70 & CG125 Latest Rates Revealed
Atlas Honda Limited, Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a significant increase in Honda bike prices in Pakistan, across its entire lineup, effective July 1,.
Vlektra unveils upgraded Velocity 180 special edition (Enhanced Features)
Electric motorcycle brand Vlektra has unveiled a powerful new addition to its lineup, the Velocity 180 Special Edition. While keeping its hallmark 180-kilometer range, this.
Atlas Honda Set to Roll Out Electric Scooter for Pakistani Market
Atlas Honda Limited has officially revealed its plans to launch an electric scooter in Pakistan, marking a significant step towards greener transportation solutions in the.
Honda CD70 Now Available for Rs. 6,448/Month via Faysal Bank
Faysal Bank, in collaboration with Atlas Honda, has introduced an attractive installment offer for the popular Honda CD70 motorcycle. Available via the bank’s digital shopping.
Pakistan to launch Rs50,000 E-Bike subsidy under New EV Policy
The Government of Pakistan is set to roll out a substantial subsidy program for electric bikes under its upcoming New Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy. The.