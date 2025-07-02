Model Price (Excl. Tax) Sales Tax (18%) N.E.V. Levy (1%) Price (Incl. Tax) US-70 CC (STD) 93,182 16,773 1,045 111,000 US-70 CC (Self Start) 102,411 18,434 1,155 122,000 US-70 CC (Alloy Rim) 101,572 18,283 1,145 121,000 US-70 CC (Alloy Rim & Self Start) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000 US-100 CC (Special) 101,992 18,358 1,150 121,500 US-100 CC (Special Alloy Rim) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000 US-100 CC (Plus) 101,992 18,358 1,150 121,500 US-100 CC (Plus Alloy Rim) 110,801 19,944 1,255 132,000 US-100 CC (Standard) 91,085 16,395 1,020 108,500 US-100 CC (Standard Special) 91,924 16,546 1,030 109,500 US-100 CC (Standard Alloy Rim) 95,280 17,150 1,070 113,500 US-125 CC (EURO II) 139,771 25,159 1,570 166,500 US-125 CC (Self Start Alloy Rim) 199,831 35,969 2,200 238,000 US-150 CC 251,017 45,183 2,800 299,000 US-100 CC (Scooter) 229,619 41,331 2,550 273,500

Atlas Honda Announce New Prices

Previously, Atlas Honda announced a significant increase in Honda bike prices in Pakistan, across its entire lineup, effective July 1, 2025. The price hike will range from PKR 2,000 to PKR 6,000 per unit. This change will directly impact popular models such as the Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, which are essential options for millions of commuters in Pakistan..

Impact on the Pakistani Bicycle Market

This price hike by United Bikes is expected to further influence consumer purchasing decisions in Pakistan’s price-sensitive bicycle market. For many, bicycles remain an essential and affordable mode of transport, and any increase directly affects affordability.

The two and three-wheeler segment in Pakistan has seen accelerating sales in recent months, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions, including lower interest rates and better consumer sentiment. However, consistent price revisions across the industry could potentially temper this growth.