New York Times Loses Twitter Blue Tick After Refusing to Pay

New York Times, alongside many other organizations and celebrities got their blue tick removed after they refused to pay a monthly subscription

Last week, micro-blogging social media platform, Twitter made an announcement saying that it will soon remove its legacy blue ticks from the platform, therefore all organizations and celebrities that want to keep their verified tick after April 1st, will have to pay up.

Now this monthly subscription payment varies for individual users and organizations, for individuals the blue tick fee stands to be worth around $11, on the other hand, organizations who will receive a gold verification tick for $1000.

Revolting against this charge for the blue tick, many organizations and celebrities around the world refused to buy a Twitter subscription for their blue tick. One of the most renowned names on this list was New York Times, one of America’s biggest newspapers.

Following their decision to not pay a Twitter subscription fee, New York Times lost their blue tick and is now a Twitter account with over 55 million followers, but no verification badge.

Angry at New York Time’s decision to not pay a subscription fee, Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent out some angry remarks towards the newspaper.

“The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting, also their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable,” said Musk in his tweet.

Up until now, the New York Times has made no reply to Musk’s statement and neither has the company released an official statement about the matter.

While the New York Times has gotten their blue tick removed, but other news organizations such as CNN and the Los Angeles Times, who also refused to pay now have a gold verification tick on their profile, it’s unclear why Twitter has not removed the verification ticks for all non-paying accounts.

