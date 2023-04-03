Transparent Solar Panels Can Possibly Replace Windows in the Future

Named as Transparent Solar, the technology can collect the light entering through windows and use it to create electricity

Since their invention in 1883, solar panels have allowed humans to create renewable energy on a massive scale, without ever harming the environment. Companies and governments all over the world have set up thousands of solar farms that produce and distribute electricity.

But what if we tell you that your windows in your home will also be able to produce electricity just like solar panels, sounds too good to be true right?

Well, a new technology named Transparent Solar will allow people to install transparent solar panels as their windows. These solar panels will collect sunlight coming through the window and turn it into electrical energy that can be used to power your home.

What’s special about this transparent solar panel is the fact that it does not require to be placed at a certain angle, unlike regular solar panels. This will allow you to place the solar panel on all your windows, disregarding their size or angle.

With the world fastly moving towards an environmental crisis, it’s only technologies such as the solar panel that can provide an adequate amount of energy, while also protecting the environment from further damage.

Currently engineers working on transparent solar panels have developed a large variety of solar technologies, most of these however are solar concentrators. This means that they capture infrared light wavelengths, not visible to the naked eye, then convert it into energy that is safe for charging electronics.

Read more:

Here’s How AI And ChatGPT Will Create More Jobs For Humans