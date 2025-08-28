The National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways have officially abolished Right of Way (ROW) charges for the installation of fiber optic and IT infrastructure. The decision, taken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to fast-track nationwide fiberization and improve access to high-speed internet.

The waiver of ROW charges will immediately lower costs for telecom and internet service providers, allowing faster rollout of broadband networks across the country. Officials believe this reform will help bridge Pakistan’s digital divide, ensuring better connectivity for both cities and rural areas.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima called the decision a “big step forward in the fiberization plan,” while appreciating the support of Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.

The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) praised the development as historic. Chairman Shahzad Arshad said high ROW charges had long been a hurdle for telecom growth, especially in underserved regions.

“The waiver will reduce operational costs and translate into faster, more affordable, and reliable internet for millions of Pakistanis,” he said.

WISPAP also urged the government to abolish the 19.5% internet sales tax in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it the next vital step for affordable digital access.

Industry experts note that countries like India, Bangladesh, and several EU states have already waived such charges to promote connectivity. With this reform, Pakistan aligns its digital policies with international best practices, strengthening the Digital Pakistan initiative.

The abolition of ROW fees is expected to boost internet penetration, support e-learning, freelancing, and e-commerce, and help Pakistan compete in the global knowledge economy. With continued reforms, Pakistan could see a rapid transformation in its ICT and digital infrastructure landscape.