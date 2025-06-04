Nic Lahore Startups Make History With Silicon Valley Entry

Four NIC Lahore startups have made it to the renowned Plug and Play Tech Center in Silicon Valley, USA, through the Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning (GOAL) Program, a first for any of Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers. This global recognition places NIC Lahore startups at the forefront of technological innovation on the world stage.







The selected startups from the National Incubation Center Lahore are redefining what innovation looks like in Pakistan:

Paymo : Pakistan’s first mobile wallet designed exclusively for Gen Z.

: Pakistan’s first mobile wallet designed exclusively for Gen Z. Thingsty : A no-code IoT platform enabling seamless deployment and monitoring of smart devices.

: A no-code IoT platform enabling seamless deployment and monitoring of smart devices. Motto Vesta : An IP-protected airbag vest ensuring safety for motorcyclists by protecting vital organs and the spinal cord.

: An IP-protected airbag vest ensuring safety for motorcyclists by protecting vital organs and the spinal cord. Voltshare: A cloud-connected EV charging network linking electric vehicle owners with commercial stations and private electricity sources.

NIC Lahore is an initiative supported by the Ignite – National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, operated by a NETSOL Technologies-led consortium. With support from key partners like HBL, Plug and Play, Daftarkhwan, Beaconhouse National University, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Women Chamber of Commerce, and Accelerate Prosperity (an AKDN initiative), NIC Lahore is a hub for nurturing globally competitive startups.

Empowering Global Innovation

The NIC Lahore startups are attending the month-long GOAL Program, an initiative aimed at fostering international entrepreneurship through intensive mentorship, in-person sessions, and networking. Participants will also pitch their products at the Plug and Play Summit, attended by over 2,500 corporates, VCs, experts, and government bodies. With 565+ Fortune 1000 partners and $9 billion raised by its alumni, Plug and Play offers an unparalleled platform.







This international milestone was made possible through the unwavering support of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ignite – National Technology Fund, and the Pakistan Startup Fund, which financed the startups’ participation in the program.

Ayub Ghauri, President of NIC Lahore, expressed heartfelt thanks, stating:

“This is more than funding — it’s belief and empowerment. The presence of NIC Lahore startups in Silicon Valley signals that Pakistan is ready for the global innovation stage.”

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, added:

“This moment proves the potential of our incubation centers. It’s a testament to the combined efforts of our ministry, Ignite, and NIC Lahore.”

NIC Lahore played a critical role in preparing these startups for success — from helping founders with visas and logistics to ensuring they are pitch-ready for global exposure. This accomplishment signals more than just a victory for four companies; it’s a declaration that Pakistan’s innovators are ready to lead on a global scale.