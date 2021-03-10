Nikon announces Z9 flagship mirrorless camera currently in development

In recent news, Nikon announced that it is currently developing the Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera which is the first in the Z-mount line that the company has termed as a flagship.

Though there aren’t a lot of details in regards to the specification, however, the company pointed out that it will deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history.

The Z9 is said to meet the advanced needs of professionals across a wide range of genres. The Z9 will utilize a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and a new image-processing engine, Moreover, the camera will support 8K video recording as the feature was highly requested from professionals, advanced enthusiasts, and cinema photographers.

The company further added:

“The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool offering users an unprecedented imaging experience, from capture to workflow, exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.”

Further details on the Z9 camera have not been released so far, however, the company mentions that the Z9 will be released soon in 2021.