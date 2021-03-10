News, Technology

Nikon announces Z9 flagship mirrorless camera currently in development

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 36 sec read>

In recent news, Nikon announced that it is currently developing the Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera which is the first in the Z-mount line that the company has termed as a flagship.

Though there aren’t a lot of details in regards to the specification, however, the company pointed out that it will deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history.

The Z9 is said to meet the advanced needs of professionals across a wide range of genres. The Z9 will utilize a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and a new image-processing engine, Moreover, the camera will support 8K video recording as the feature was highly requested from professionals, advanced enthusiasts, and cinema photographers.

The company further added:
“The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool offering users an unprecedented imaging experience, from capture to workflow, exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.”

Further details on the Z9 camera have not been released so far, however, the company mentions that the Z9 will be released soon in 2021.

camera Nikon Nikon Z9
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

In a historic first, India to get US Armed drones valued at $3 billion

in News, Technology
Mar 10, 2021  ·   47 sec read

Tesla and Cloudfare’s security camera feeds get hacked in a major breach

in News, Technology
Mar 10, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Indian government aims to have Facebook decrypt user’s WhatsApp messages

in News, Social Media
Mar 10, 2021  ·   53 sec read
Up Next: The first ever Tweet to be sold could be bought for $2.5 million or more