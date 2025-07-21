By Manik Aftab ⏐ 19 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nishat Power Eyes Ev Future With Major Stake In Nexgen Auto

Nishat Power Limited (NPL) has announced a Rs2.5 billion investment in electric vehicle firm NexGen Auto (Private) Limited to support its upcoming product launch and local assembly operations.

NPL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, revealing plans to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 13, 2025, to seek shareholder approval. The investment will include Rs2 billion in equity—through the acquisition or subscription of 200 million shares of Rs10 each in NexGen Auto—and an additional Rs500 million as a one-year working capital loan.

The working capital loan will carry a quarterly return, calculated at the higher of 3-month KIBOR plus 100 basis points or NPL’s average borrowing cost. The proposed investment aligns with Nishat Power’s strategy to diversify its business and invest in sustainability-focused sectors like electric vehicles.

NexGen Auto, incorporated in August 2024, is gearing up for a nationwide launch in partnership with Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. The company plans to import, assemble, and distribute new energy vehicles under the Omoda and Jaecoo brands across Pakistan. NexGen’s sales and marketing teams are actively promoting the brand ahead of a major launch event in early August 2025.

NPL’s Rs2.5 billion investment in NexGen Auto supports a broader project worth Rs14.7 billion, which includes the establishment of a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly line. The assembly facility is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, with commercial operations beginning within the same calendar year.

By backing NexGen Auto, Nishat Power aims to gain long-term capital appreciation and dividend income while contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s electric vehicle market.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

United States

New Visa Fee Structure Revealed for United States Travelers

Nfts Make A Comeback As Ethereum And Solana Market Soar High

NFTs Make A Comeback As Ethereum and Solana Market Soar High

Scientists Capture Single Atoms With New Optical Microscope In A Historic First

Scientists Capture Single Atoms with New Optical Microscope In A Historic First

Drop In Global Prices Hits Pakistans Rice Export Revenue

Drop in Global Prices Hits Pakistan’s Rice Export Revenue

Car Imports In Pakistan Drop 40 In June Ahead Of Expected Policy Shift

Car imports in Pakistan drop 40% in june ahead of expected policy shift

Cybersecurity Insurance Set To More Than Double By 2030 Are Pakistani Firms Ready

Cybersecurity Insurance Set to More Than Double by 2030. Are Pakistani Firms Ready?

Suzuki Teases Two New Motorcycle Designs For Pakistan

Suzuki Teases Two New Motorcycle Designs for Pakistan

High Speed Internet For Islamabad Schools In The Offing

Islamabad Schools to Get High Speed Internet Confirms MoITT

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 May Power Galaxy S26 With Record Performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 May Power Galaxy S26 with Record Performance

Islamabad Adds 3100 Cctv Cameras Under Safe City Project

Islamabad Adds 3,100 CCTV Cameras Under Safe City Project

Vivo Y19s Pro

Vivo Y19s Pro Hits Pakistani Market at Rs. 43,999

Bmw Slashes Rs7 64 Million Off X5 Plug In Hybrid In Pakistan

BMW Slashes Rs7.64 Million Off X5 Plug-in Hybrid in Pakistan

Metas Threads Surges Zuckerberg Says Itll Beat Musks X Soon

Meta’s Threads Surges; Zuckerberg Says It’ll Beat Musk’s X Soon