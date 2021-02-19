NITB announces a Digital Hackathon with a prize of Rs. 300,000

According to a recent tweet by the National Information Technology Board, the Government has announced a digital hackathon worth Rs. 300,000. This hackathon will be focusing on the creation of a unique identity for the Government’s internal communication and collaborative platform.

Digital Hackathon worth 300,000/Rs: Calling out all creative individuals & teams to participate in building a unique identity of the Government's Internal Communication & Collaborative Platform.

We are seeking a unique Name, Slogan & Logo

Email us at: smartoffice@nitb.gov.pk pic.twitter.com/npTdo4e41v — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) February 18, 2021

The concern of the general public regarding privacy and security of communication platforms such as WhatsApp, etc. has been raised on countless occasions hence the NITB took a step forward and decided to provide a system for the public where users can shift to an internal communication system that provides secure end to end communication on one unified platform.

The National IT Board is seeking individuals and teams who can create unique branding for the Government’s collaborative platform. This hackathon is not bound to any age limit hence anyone can participate. The participants of this hackathon will go through four stages. The first two stages involve submission and screening where the judges will focus on key evaluation requirements such as innovation, imagery, etc. The remaining phases will be the announcement of the winner and the award ceremony.

Participants of this hackathon can submit their ideas to NITB via email at smartoffice@nib.gov.pk by Feb 28, 2021. The winner of the hackathon will provide all respective copyrights of the branding to NITB.