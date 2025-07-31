Pakistan is accelerating its digital transformation through strategic initiatives in AI, gaming, telecom, and cybersecurity. IGNITE’s procurement process for a Virtual Production Studio and the Center of Excellence in Gaming & Animation aims to position Pakistan as a global player in digital content. The National Information Technology Board (NITB), in partnership with NUST and Jazz, is spearheading a culturally contextualized Large Language Model (LLM). Simultaneously, the PTA is boosting telecom services via QoS surveys, 5G rollout, infrastructure sharing, and roaming services. The NCCIA is dismantling illegal call centers engaged in financial fraud, enhancing digital security. Additionally, ICT exports reached a record high in FY 2024-25, with PSEB supporting IT ecosystem growth via streamlined registration and global outreach.

Pakistan’s Digital Transformation Gains Momentum with Key Government Initiatives

Pakistan is witnessing an unprecedented wave of progress across its technology and telecommunications sectors. A suite of strategic programs, spearheaded by Ignite National Technology Fund, NITB, PTA, and PSEB, is propelling the nation toward a future of innovation, economic growth, and digital sovereignty.

IGNITE Advances Key Projects through Transparent Procurement

The Finance & Procurement Committee (FPC) of IGNITE National Technology Fund reviewed the techno-commercial evaluations of the Virtual Production Studio (VPS) project on July 16 and 18, 2025. The FPC directed management to provide a comprehensive explanation of the evaluation process and later recommended escalation to the Board of Directors for final decision-making. A similar detailed procurement and evaluation process led to the award of the Center of Excellence in Gaming & Animation (CEGA) to M/s HUM Networks for a five-year term worth over PKR 2.5 billion.

Both projects represent monumental steps to promote Pakistan’s digital content ecosystem. VPS will reduce dependence on foreign studios, while CEGA will upskill youth and foster entrepreneurship in the high-potential animation and gaming industry.

NITB Partners with NUST & Jazz for Pakistan-Specific LLM

In another pivotal initiative, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) has signed an MoU with NUST and Jazz to co-develop a Large Language Model (LLM) tailored to Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural context.

The collaboration is built around:

Data sovereignty and ethical AI practices.

Capacity building and knowledge transfer.

Public-private-academic synergy to align AI solutions with national needs.

Jazz will lead in implementation and compliance, NUST in research and data, while NITB coordinates government alignment.

ICT Export Remittances Hit Record High

Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports soared to USD 3.809 billion in FY2024-25, an 18% increase from the previous year. In June 2025 alone, remittances reached USD 338 million, the highest ever for that month. This growth underscores the resilience of Pakistan’s ICT ecosystem and validates the government’s tech-forward policies.

PSEB Automates ICT Registration to Spur Sector Growth

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is playing a pivotal role in ensuring the growth and global competitiveness of the IT sector. As of FY2024-25, 22,290 companies (including 14,890 IT/ITES firms and 7,400 call centers) are registered through PSEB’s 100% digital portal.

This automated system ensures quick, credible registrations recognized by key institutions such as SBP and FBR.

PTA Enhances Telecom Quality and Readies for 5G

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken extensive measures to ensure high-quality service delivery by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs). As per license requirements and QoS regulations:

Voice KPIs include >98% call completion and <7.5s setup time.

Data KPIs include >4 Mbps for 4G download and <75 ms latency.

SMS KPIs ensure >99% delivery success within 12 seconds.

PTA has conducted 148 QoS surveys in 2025 alone and actively engages Opensignal for global-standard performance benchmarking. The upcoming 5G spectrum auction, along with infrastructure sharing and national roaming initiatives, aims to expand coverage and reduce costs nationwide.

NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Call Centers and Financial Fraud

From Jan 2024 to June 2025, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has taken decisive action against illegal call centers involved in financial fraud. The summary includes:

63 centers raided.

Over 250 individuals were arrested.

PKR 72 million was involved in fraud, with PKR 40 million recovered.

These centers often impersonate officials to extract personal and financial information. Offenses fall under multiple sections of PECA 2016 and threaten public confidence in digital systems. Enhanced coordination among FIA, PTA, SBP, and telecom operators is underway, along with public awareness efforts.

Way Forward: Coordinated, Strategic, and Innovation-Driven

Pakistan’s digital future hinges on:

Strengthened interagency cooperation.

Continued investment in AI and digital content infrastructure.

Regulatory reforms to streamline telecom and IT operations.

Upskilling and empowering youth to meet global digital demands.

The collective push from public institutions, academia, and industry stakeholders signifies a major shift in Pakistan’s digital policy landscape. With projects like CEGA, LLM, VPS, and proactive regulatory reforms, Pakistan is charting a clear path toward becoming a regional technology powerhouse.