NITB’s ‘Kamyab Jawan’ application set to provide technical and financial assistance to Pakistani youth

With the passage of time, the government has been focusing on empowering the youth in different sectors of the industry. In order to further provide technical and financial assistance, the National Information Technology Board has introduced an application that allows young individuals to seek support from the government in terms of skill developments, job opportunities, loans, and more.

It is an unemployment substitute offering all-inclusive, innovative, and entrepreneurial opportunities to the youth which envisions the youth of Pakistan to focus on their plan for business ventures by facilitating them through guarantee-free government loans with a reduction of mark up to 3% from 6%.

According to NITB, students and even graduates can simply log on to the application and oversee all sorts of opportunities. Youth enrolled with ‘Kamyab Jawan’ program will be able to apply for easy loans for their businesses. Regardless of any cultural disparity, this program aims to offer monetary assistance to the youth of Pakistan with diverse backgrounds and cultural identities on the federal and provincial levels.

This is one of the few steps that have been taken by the government to ensure a successful future for its youth. The government is aiming to further support individuals in the areas of technology, medicine, and more.

The application is available on both iOS and Android for download.

