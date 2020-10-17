Now send money anywhere across Pakistan at lowest possible rates using UPaisa

To make access to financial services easier and ensure convenience of customers, UPaisa reduced its charges for Mobile Wallet to CNIC transactions. Customers can now send in money anywhere across Pakistan at minimal rates without the need to step out of their homes.

UPaisa is the only company to offer such low rates on transactions above PKR 2500. The revision in prices is applicable from October 01, 2020 and will be available for all UPaisa wallet customers. The minimum transaction charge is PKR 100 whereas the maximum rate is PKR 300.

Customers can deposit funds from any bank account into their UPaisa wallet (under the name of U Microfinance Bank in IBFT list). Additionally customers can also receive/transfer money through agents located across the country through biometric verification.

UPaisa Wallet to CNIC money transfer:

Dial *786#

Select option 1 “Send Money”

Select option 2 “To CNIC”

Enter Receiver CNIC and mobile number

Enter amount you wish to send

Select purpose of payment and enter MPIN to confirm the payment

Sender and receiver will receiver confirmation SMS from 8011

UPaisa aims to fulfil the basic financial services needs of the customers including deposits, money transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, ATM cards, and payments for a variety of services. The aim is to empower the people of Pakistan and allow swift transfer of money via online mediums.

UPaisa launched by Ufone is an innovative branchless banking solutions in collaboration with U Microfinance Bank Ltd, for the masses of Pakistan in October 2013. Owing to its remarkable scale of network throughout the nation, UPaisa provides financial inclusion by bringing access to financial services for even the remotest locations in Pakistan.

