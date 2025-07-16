Residents can now check Punjab property records online through the provincial government’s new PULSE initiative, which is set to overhaul land management across Punjab.

The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project is transforming urban land governance by making Punjab property records online accessible to everyone. Designed to modernize traditional land administration, this initiative aims to curb corruption, streamline procedures, and build investor confidence.

A standout element of PULSE is its Unified Land Information System, which consolidates urban land data into a single, user-friendly platform. Using advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, it provides detailed parcel maps that link directly to official land records, clarifying ownership and helping prevent disputes.

So far, the project has digitized more than 151 million pages of old land deeds, shifting away from cumbersome paper-based documentation. It has also teamed up with housing authorities to map over 836 housing schemes, covering approximately 874,000 land parcels across Punjab.

These efforts are intended to boost trust in the system, improve property registration processes, and enhance overall efficiency in land transactions.

How to Check Punjab Property Records Online

Visit the official PULSE portal.

Select the “RoD Archives/Records” section.

Enter details such as city, tehsil, CNIC, buyer’s name, or registry number.

Click on “Record ki Tafseelat” to view and download the required documents.

This digital transformation is expected to drive planned urban growth, attract new investments, and create a fairer, more transparent land management system throughout the province. By placing Punjab property records online, the government is taking a decisive step toward a modern, efficient, and accountable future.