Now You Can Download Albums On Spotify Too, Say Goodbye To Those Funny Hacks

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

In recent news, Spotify has released a handy feature that will allow users to download albums. Although this feature has been heavily supported on computers, this update is said to make library management much easier especially if you want to listen to your tracks on the go with no internet.

This feature is currently limited to Premium subscribers, however, free users can only download podcasts. According to Spotify, downloading an album is primarily downloading a playlist, all it takes is just going to the albums page and pressing the download button. This would make offline management much easier especially for users who are particular about their tastes.

This update also features tweaks for desktop and web versions in terms of appearance and is rolling out currently. It is to be noted that the timeline of the launch of these changes varies from region to region.

In a nutshell, the consumer dependency on digital products has allowed Spotify to take advantage of this and hence improve the accessibility of their own product which has enabled the company to generate further profit.

