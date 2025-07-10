ISLAMABAD: The NUST Rocket Team made history by participating in Mach-25, an international rocketry competition held in the United Kingdom.

Representing the nation with their pioneering project RAHBAR, the team introduced Pakistan’s first-ever student-built rocket equipped with a fully functional CanSat system.

Months of meticulous work in design, testing, and fabrication culminated in a fully prepared rocket system that passed all technical inspections and earned official launch clearance.

Unfortunately, due to heavy rainfall, the scheduled launch could not take place. However, the adverse weather did little to dampen the team’s spirit or the recognition of their efforts.

Mach-25 organizers awarded the NUST Rocket Team the title of “Most Dedicated Team” in recognition of their relentless hard work and commitment. This recognition is a testament to their resilience, preparation, and unyielding passion for innovation in space science and rocketry.