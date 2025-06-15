Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly criticized Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s statement that AI could lead to a massive loss of jobs. He said that it will wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar positions and cause unemployment to surge to 20% within the next five years.







Speaking at VivaTech in Paris, Huang expressed strong disagreement with Amodei’s predictions. He stated that he pretty much disagrees with almost everything the Anthropic CEO said. Huang interpreted Amodei’s views as suggesting that AI is so “scary” and “expensive” that only a select few, like Anthropic itself, should be developing it.

In contrast, Huang maintains a much more optimistic outlook. While acknowledging that AI will undoubtedly transform jobs and make some roles obsolete, he firmly believes that it will ultimately create a multitude of new opportunities. He argued that increased productivity, driven by AI, will lead companies to expand and, consequently, hire more people. “Some jobs will be obsolete, but many jobs are going to be created. Whenever companies are more productive, they hire more people,” Huang stated.

Furthermore, Huang addressed Amodei’s concerns about AI’s safety, advocating for a transparent and open approach to AI development. He emphasized that if AI is to be developed safely and responsibly, it should be done “in the open,” likening it to medical research where transparency and peer review are crucial. He criticized the idea of developing such powerful technology “in a dark room and tell me it’s safe.”