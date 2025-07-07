By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nvidia Launched Next Generation Aeon Humanoid Robot

Nvidia is making a bold advance beyond its core AI chip business by unveiling a fully operational humanoid robot named AEON. This move marks a significant expansion into robotics, blending artificial intelligence with physical automation.

At last month’s VivaTech conference in Paris, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang presented AEON, a full-stack humanoid robot developed in collaboration with Swedish engineering firm Hexagon. More than just a prototype, AEON is ready for real-world use and represents Nvidia’s ambition to dominate robotics alongside its AI leadership.

Huang highlighted the potential scale of the opportunity, telling the audience, “Robotics may become the largest industry in the world.” This declaration underscores Nvidia’s vision for the future, where its AI chips, sensors, simulation software, and robotics platforms merge into a seamless ecosystem.

Nvidia’s Growing Robotics Business

Last year, Nvidia’s robotics and automotive division brought in $1.7 billion in revenue. Industry analysts project this figure could surpass $7.5 billion by the early 2030s, with AEON expected to accelerate growth.

Investors are paying close attention. Despite regulatory challenges such as U.S. chip export restrictions on China, Nvidia’s stock has climbed 19% this year. The company is closing in on a market valuation milestone, just $50 billion short of Microsoft’s record.

As one market analyst observed, “Investors are no longer just betting on Nvidia’s chips. They’re buying into the future of automation.”

Nvidia’s strongest financial quarters traditionally come in Q4, averaging 23% growth. The launch of AEON may continue this momentum, potentially helping Nvidia cross a $4 trillion valuation.

While competitors like Apple and Amazon face slower growth, Nvidia is carving out new ground. AEON symbolizes more than a machine; it reflects Nvidia’s evolving mission to create devices that can think, see, and operate in physical environments.

Under Huang’s leadership, the company known for revolutionizing graphics processing is now aiming to redefine industries by integrating AI with robotics to reshape how work is done.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

