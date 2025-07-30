Nvidia Rtx 50 Super Series Rumored To Debut In Q4 2025

As NVIDIA enters the final stretch of its RTX 50 series lifecycle, rumors intensify around the launch of a “SUPER” refresh, expected in Q4 2025, potentially debuting ahead of CES 2026.

Leaks point to three upcoming models: RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5070 SUPER.

NVIDIA is preparing to launch new RTX 50-series SUPER variants that directly address one of the biggest criticisms of the current lineup: limited VRAM. The upcoming RTX 5080 SUPER and RTX 5070 Ti SUPER will reportedly come equipped with 24 GB of GDDR7 memory, while the RTX 5070 SUPER will feature 18 GB. These upgrades mark a significant leap over the existing 12 to 16 GB configurations, setting the stage for better performance in memory-intensive workloads and games.

Better Memory and Power for Enhanced Performance

A key catalyst for these upgrades comes from memory supplier SK hynix, which has announced the development of 3 GB GDDR7 memory modules, enabling GPUs with up to 24 GB VRAM using fewer chips.

Leaked specs suggest:

RTX 5070 SUPER: 6,400 CUDA cores (up from 6,144), 18 GB GDDR7, 275 W TGP

6,400 CUDA cores (up from 6,144), 18 GB GDDR7, 275 W TGP RTX 5070 Ti SUPER: retains 8,960 cores but boosts memory to 24 GB, with power draw up to 350 W

retains 8,960 cores but boosts memory to 24 GB, with power draw up to 350 W RTX 5080 SUPER: maintains 10,752 cores, 24 GB VRAM, and 415 W TGP, up from 360 W

These upgrades aim to support higher-resolution gaming, ray tracing, AI workloads, and content creation without being hampered by VRAM limits.

RDX 50 Potential Release and Market Positioning

Sources indicate the RTX 50 SUPER series may launch between October and December 2025, marking a quicker refresh cycle than typical for NVIDIA. The RTX 5080 SUPER is expected to arrive first, likely to coincide with the holiday shopping season.

With cutting-edge Blackwell architecture and spec boosts in memory and power, these cards aim to deliver meaningful performance improvements, especially for 4K gaming and AI-heavy workflows. While official pricing remains unconfirmed, past patterns suggest these SUPER versions could offer competitive value over their predecessors.

The RTX 50 series initially faced criticism for limited VRAM on entry-level and mid-range cards. These SUPER refreshes directly address those concerns, offering much higher memory capacities and upgraded specs needed for modern applications like path tracing and generative AI.