By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nvidia Warns Against Use Of Smuggled Ai Chips In China

Nvidia has strongly criticized the use of unauthorized AI chips in China, stating that assembling data centers using these smuggled products is a “losing proposition.” This statement follows a Financial Times report claiming that at least $1 billion worth of Nvidia’s AI chips were illegally brought into China.

A spokesperson for Nvidia told CNBC,

“Trying to cobble together datacenters from smuggled products is a losing proposition, both technically and economically. Datacenters require service and support, which we provide only to authorized NVIDIA products.”

High Demand Despite Restrictions

Nvidia’s B200 chips are banned for sale to China. Despite this, they have surfaced on the black market. The Financial Times reports that Chinese distributors started selling them in May. These chips were supplied to data centers serving local AI firms.

The illegal imports occurred during Donald Trump’s stricter export restrictions. Those restrictions mainly targeted Nvidia’s H20 chips.

U.S.-China AI Rivalry Continues

China has remained a key player in the AI technology race and a significant market for chipmakers. However, the U.S. government has imposed heavy restrictions on advanced processor exports, citing national security risks. These limitations have made it challenging for American companies like Nvidia to continue business as usual in the region.

Earlier this year, the U.S. halted sales of the H20 chips by requiring Nvidia to secure a special license. These chips were initially developed as a workaround to comply with earlier export restrictions.

Despite the regulatory roadblocks, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently indicated a breakthrough with U.S. authorities. He announced that the company would soon resume sales of H20 chips to China, signaling a potential easing of tensions.

Huang also expressed his interest in offering more advanced chips than the H20 to the Chinese market, though such moves would likely remain subject to future regulatory approval.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apple

Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta Alongside iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS 26

Ai Summaries On Google Causing Major Drop In News Website Traffic Study Finds

AI Summaries on Google causing major drop in News Website Traffic, Study Finds

Are Altcoins Getting Punched Out Of Relevance Despite Bullish Predictions

Are Altcoins Getting Punched Out of Relevance Despite Bullish Predictions?

Byd To Begin Assembling Electric Cars In Pakistan By 2026

BYD to Begin Assembling Electric Cars in Pakistan by 2026

Google Tests Ai Powered Web Guide For Smarter Search

Google Tests AI-Powered Web Guide for Smarter Search

Netflix Releases Chilling New Horror Adaptation Of A Fan Favorite Game

A Creepy PlayStation Game Just Became Netflix’s New Nightmare

Starlink Goes Dark Worldwide In Shocking First Global Outage Of 2025

Starlink Goes Dark Worldwide in First Global Outage of 2025

Ai Companions Redefining Love Or Replacing It

AI Companions: Redefining Love or Replacing It?

Battlefield 6 Trailer Blows Minds With Dystopian Warzone Reveal

Battlefield 6 Trailer Blows Minds With Dystopian Warzone Reveal

Google Launches Virtual Try On With Personalized Alerts

Google launches virtual Try-On with personalized alerts

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro Surpasses Major Milestone with Dimensity 9500

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Mobile NICOP Drive in Saudi Arabia Available on THESE Dates

Honda Atlas Profits Skyrocket As Car Sales Explode In Pakistan

Honda Atlas Profits Skyrocket as Car Sales Rebound in Pakistan