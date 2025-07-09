By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oneplus Pad Lite

Alongside the Nord 5, Nord CE5, Watch 3, and Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite has officially launched. The new tablet offers a good balance of cost and specs to appeal to entry-level users. It has an 11-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1920×1200. The display provides a brilliant and fluid viewing experience by supporting a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

The MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, which powers the device, guarantees steady performance for daily tasks. Moreover, it includes quad speakers for an immersive sound experience during streaming or gaming.

Its 5MP front and rear cameras make it perfect for casual photography and video calls. The OnePlus Pad Lite has a 9,340mAh battery, which supports 33W cable charging, is its most significant feature. It comes in two variants. The Wi-Fi-only model features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the LTE version offers 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

For now, it is only available in Aero Blue, which gives the device a sleek and modern look.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

