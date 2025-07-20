Online Women Police Station And One Info App Go Live In Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Online Women Police Station and the new “One Info” mobile application in Islamabad on Sunday, highlighting a significant leap forward in the digital transformation of the capital’s policing system.

During his visit to the Islamabad Safe City Headquarters, Mohsin Naqvi praised IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi and his team for introducing forward-thinking, tech-based solutions to enhance law enforcement and public service.

While observing real-time city surveillance at the digital monitoring wall, Naqvi commended the operational efficiency of the Safe City project and its role in strengthening security through technology.

He emphasized that the newly launched Online Women Police Station will serve as a vital platform for addressing complaints from women and vulnerable groups, offering them faster and more secure access to police assistance. Additionally, the “One Info” mobile app will allow citizens to submit emergency complaints with ease, making law enforcement more accessible to the general public.

Naqvi directed officials to further activate and integrate online platforms to enhance protections for at-risk communities. He described both initiatives as key indicators of Pakistan’s commitment to smart policing and using digital tools for crime prevention and community support.

In a high-level meeting held at the headquarters, the interior minister reviewed the current operations and future plans for Islamabad’s Safe City system. He urged the use of artificial intelligence and more advanced monitoring tools to boost the city’s crime deterrence capabilities and emergency response times.

Naqvi Calls for AI Integration to Strengthen Islamabad Safe City Operations

Naqvi also announced plans to replicate the Islamabad Safe City model across other regions of Pakistan, declaring that Islamabad would be developed into the safest city in the country. He ordered the interlinking of Islamabad’s system with Safe Cities in other provinces to improve nationwide data sharing and real-time coordination.

“Linking all Safe Cities will enhance intelligence exchange and coordination,” Naqvi stated, while encouraging Safe City personnel to prioritize public service in their daily duties.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the minister in detail about the current capabilities of the system and outlined future upgrades aimed at strengthening digital policing in the capital.