By Manik Aftab ⏐ 19 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Online Women Police Station And One Info App Go Live In Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Online Women Police Station and the new “One Info” mobile application in Islamabad on Sunday, highlighting a significant leap forward in the digital transformation of the capital’s policing system.

During his visit to the Islamabad Safe City Headquarters, Mohsin Naqvi praised IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi and his team for introducing forward-thinking, tech-based solutions to enhance law enforcement and public service.

While observing real-time city surveillance at the digital monitoring wall, Naqvi commended the operational efficiency of the Safe City project and its role in strengthening security through technology.

He emphasized that the newly launched Online Women Police Station will serve as a vital platform for addressing complaints from women and vulnerable groups, offering them faster and more secure access to police assistance. Additionally, the “One Info” mobile app will allow citizens to submit emergency complaints with ease, making law enforcement more accessible to the general public.

Naqvi directed officials to further activate and integrate online platforms to enhance protections for at-risk communities. He described both initiatives as key indicators of Pakistan’s commitment to smart policing and using digital tools for crime prevention and community support.

In a high-level meeting held at the headquarters, the interior minister reviewed the current operations and future plans for Islamabad’s Safe City system. He urged the use of artificial intelligence and more advanced monitoring tools to boost the city’s crime deterrence capabilities and emergency response times.

Naqvi Calls for AI Integration to Strengthen Islamabad Safe City Operations

Naqvi also announced plans to replicate the Islamabad Safe City model across other regions of Pakistan, declaring that Islamabad would be developed into the safest city in the country. He ordered the interlinking of Islamabad’s system with Safe Cities in other provinces to improve nationwide data sharing and real-time coordination.

“Linking all Safe Cities will enhance intelligence exchange and coordination,” Naqvi stated, while encouraging Safe City personnel to prioritize public service in their daily duties.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the minister in detail about the current capabilities of the system and outlined future upgrades aimed at strengthening digital policing in the capital.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tekken 8 Retirement Home Tournament Steals The Spotlight With Elderly Fighters

Tekken 8 Retirement Home Tournament Steals the Spotlight with Elderly Fighters

Ai Privacy Risks You Cant Ignore The Hidden Cost Of Smart Tools

AI Privacy Risks You Can’t Ignore: The Hidden Cost of Smart Tools

Indias Largest Coindcx Wallet Hack Confirmed After Suspicious On Chain Activity

India’s Largest CoinDCX Wallet Hack Confirmed After Suspicious On-Chain Activity

Punjab Govt Doubles Free Wi Fi Spots Across Province

Punjab Govt Doubles Free Wi-Fi Spots Across Province

Iphone 17 Lineup

iPhone 17 lineup Will Feature Two Significant Display Enhancements

Tiktok

TikTok Launches New Feature to Spotlight Songwriters

Whatsapp

WhatsApp to Prepare for Possible Shutdown in Russia

Google Exempted From Pakistans 5 Digital Tax

Google Exempted from Pakistan’s 5% Digital Tax

Vivo Iqoo Z10r

Vivo iQOO Z10R: Major Specs Confirmed by Company

Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26

Yamaha, Unique Confirms Price Hike On All Models After Budget 2025–26

Islamabad Introduces Owner Based Vehicle Registration System

Islamabad introduces owner-based vehicle registration system

Apple

Apple Sues Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser for Leaking iOS 26 Details

Paf Makes History With Dual Wins At Worlds Premier Military Air Show

PAF makes history with dual wins at World’s Premier Military Air Show