By Manik Aftab ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50 As Grey Market Resurfaces

The open market dollar sale has recorded a sharp 50 percent decline this month, with currency dealers warning of renewed grey market activity that could pressure Pakistan’s exchange rate.

Banking market dealers noted that while remittance inflows remain steady at $3.2 billion in July, the steep fall in dollar sales is creating uncertainty. Open market money changers sold around $115 million to the banking system this month, significantly lower than the same period last year.

According to money changers, strict documentation rules for dollar purchases have reduced sales, with only small transactions of up to $500 being processed smoothly. A dealer, said the open market is facing a shortage of dollars, selling only what comes in from the public, while buyers appear to be snapping up the currency before it reaches money changers.

Money changers estimate sales for August may not exceed $200 million, compared to the average monthly figure of $350 million in FY25 and $300 million in July FY26.

Grey Market Rates Rise Amid Growing Dollar Demand

Concerns are also mounting about the resurgence of illegal markets in major cities, where rates fluctuate between Rs287 and Rs292 per dollar. These higher rates are attracting individual sellers and buyers seeking dollars for tuition fees or medical costs abroad, despite the difficulties in securing funds for such legitimate needs.

The official exchange rate has been falling since the government crackdown on smugglers and illegal operators. The dollar dropped by Rs4 in the open market, sliding from Rs288.50 on July 22 to Rs283.58 currently.

Bankers clarified that the decline in the open market dollar sale is not linked to changes in government incentives for banks and money changers. They emphasized that remittance inflows remain strong but warned that price controls are enabling grey market players to exploit the gap by offering higher rates.

Analysts suggest the market could stabilize with stronger foreign exchange reserves, consistent remittances, and improved ties with key partners like the US and China. They also advised the State Bank to avoid large-scale dollar purchases, as seen in FY25, to maintain liquidity and stability.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Elon Musks Xai Releases Grok 2 5 As Open Source Model
Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 2.5 as Open Source Model
Islamabad Named Among Mdcat Test Centres For 2025
Islamabad Named Among MDCAT Test Centres for 2025
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Court Extends Remand in Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
NADRA Application Status Check Now Available on Pak-ID App
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Sindh Voluntary Retirement Rules Allow Early Exit with Pension Cuts
Telenor Microfinance Bank Becomes Easypaisa Digital Bank
Easypaisa Digital Bank Reports 39.4% Profit Growth in H1 2025
Moitt And Lums Join For A Digital Pakistan Partnership
MoITT and LUMS Join for a Digital Pakistan Partnership
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan’s Imports Rise by $1 Billion in July 2025
Google TV
Google TV & Android TV Apps Must Be 64-Bit by August 2026
Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant
Google Offers Free Veo 3 AI Video Access to Gemini Users This Weekend
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational
PTA Declines VPN Ban, Prioritizes Pakistan’s IT Growth
Apple Considers Google’s Gemini AI for Siri Upgrade
Tecno
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan