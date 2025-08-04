OPPO has announced the launch of its Reno14 Series in Pakistan, with pre-orders now open through official retailers and online platforms. The new lineup includes three models: Reno14 F 5G, Reno14 5G, and Reno14 Pro 5G.

The Reno14 Series introduces a triple-flash camera system called AI Flash Photography, aimed at improving low-light photo quality. The devices also feature a 3.5x telephoto camera and built-in photo editing tools, including AI Recompose, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, Reflection Remover, and Perfect Shot.

Other AI features include LinkBoost 3.0 for network stability, Clear Voice for enhanced call clarity, Call Translator, and Recording Summary.

The phones are built with a glass back, slim bezels and come with an IP69 durability rating. All models run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with five planned software upgrades.

The Reno14 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and supports 45W fast charging. The devices also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and cooling systems designed to maintain performance during extended use.

“The Reno14 Series is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to meaningful innovation,” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan. “By integrating intelligent AI capabilities with exceptional design and camera technologies, we are making everyday tasks smarter, faster, and more intuitive.”

Prices

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G (12+512GB) @ Rs219,999

OPPO Reno14 5G (12+512GB) @ Rs159,999

OPPO Reno14 5G (12+256GB) @ Rs149,999

OPPO Reno14 F 5G @ Rs99,999

