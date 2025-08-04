By Manik Aftab ⏐ 22 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Own Your Spotlight With Oppo Reno14 Series Now Available For Pre Order

OPPO has announced the launch of its Reno14 Series in Pakistan, with pre-orders now open through official retailers and online platforms. The new lineup includes three models: Reno14 F 5G, Reno14 5G, and Reno14 Pro 5G.

The Reno14 Series introduces a triple-flash camera system called AI Flash Photography, aimed at improving low-light photo quality. The devices also feature a 3.5x telephoto camera and built-in photo editing tools, including AI Recompose, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, Reflection Remover, and Perfect Shot.

Oppo Reno14 side

Other AI features include LinkBoost 3.0 for network stability, Clear Voice for enhanced call clarity, Call Translator, and Recording Summary.

The phones are built with a glass back, slim bezels and come with an IP69 durability rating. All models run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with five planned software upgrades.

The Reno14 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and supports 45W fast charging. The devices also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and cooling systems designed to maintain performance during extended use.

“The Reno14 Series is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to meaningful innovation,” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan. “By integrating intelligent AI capabilities with exceptional design and camera technologies, we are making everyday tasks smarter, faster, and more intuitive.”

Oppo Reno14 display

    Prices

  • OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G (12+512GB) @ Rs219,999
  • OPPO Reno14 5G (12+512GB) @ Rs159,999
  • OPPO Reno14 5G (12+256GB) @ Rs149,999
  • OPPO Reno14 F 5G @ Rs99,999

Techjuice has reviewed the latest Oppo Reno series smartphones on its official YouTube channel, showcasing real-life photography, color representations, speed tests, and specifications analysis. Viewers can find a detailed version in the video.

YouTube video

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

