News, Technology, Telecom

Overhead Cables Should Be Laid Underground in Karachi- Cable Operators Association

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman · 1 min read>
cables

The cable network, Internet service providers, and cable operators have decided to join the Sindh government’s campaign to beautify the metropolitan city and finalized a project to lay all their scattered network of overhead cables underground. This project is a ray of hope for the people of Karachi and it could finally end the absurd culture of the cable system of Karachi to at least some degree. 

Chairman Cable Operators Association of Pakistan (CAP), Khalid Arain said that for the beautification of Karachi, cable operators and Internet service providers stand with the Sindh government. In this connection, he said that road-cutting charges should be waved off and legal permission should be given for this project. the cable network.

The CAP Chairman, Khalid Arain, and the Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Provider Association (PTAPA), Irshad Memon held a meeting with the representatives of cable operators and all Internet service providers. the cable network, It was decided in the meeting that in order to beautify Karachi, cable operators and Internet service providers will lay all overhead cables underground and they will bear all the expenses which may incur on this project.

At the ceremony cable operators and Internet service providers requested the Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tesori, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Municipal Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab to waive off the road cutting charges for this project and legal permission for road cutting should be given so that they will face no hindrance in completing of the project.

Read More:

cables internet Karachi
Avatar
Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman
Muneeb is a News/Tech full-time writer at TechJuice.pk. He is a passionate follower of the IT progression of Pakistan and the world and wants to educate the people of Pakistan about tech affairs. His best part about being a tech writer is tech reviews and gives an honest and clear verdict to his readers. Profile
mardan police

Mardan Police Launches AI-Powered Technologies For Better Services

in News, Technology
Oct 22, 2022  ·  
10 Websites So Useful, Knowing Them Feels Illegal

10 Websites So Useful, Knowing Them Feels Illegal

in Productivity, Quick Tips, Technology
Oct 21, 2022  ·  
Meta Expands its Digital Literacy Program to Gilgit Baltistan

Meta Expands its Digital Literacy Program to Gilgit Baltistan

in Education, News
Oct 21, 2022  ·  