Meta Expands its Digital Literacy Program to Gilgit Baltistan

With the expansion to Gilgit Baltistan, Meta aims to train over 30,000 students and more than 10,000 women, helping them think critically and share online thoughtfully

Meta is expanding its digital literacy program named ‘We Think Digital’ into Gilgit Baltistan province of Pakistan. This expansion is done in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Education.

Aiming to equip marginalised communities with the skills to become digitally responsible citizens, the ‘We Think Digital’ program has already been launched in several other provinces of Pakistan. Thus far the program has been successful and has brought digital literally to millions of Pakistan’s citizens.

With its expansion into Gilgit Baltistan, the ‘We Think Digital’ initiative aims to train over 30,000 students and more than 10,000 women. The training given to the women and children will make them more aware about critical thinking, technology and digital citizenship.

To kick off the program in Gilgit Baltistan, the ‘We Think Digital’ team organised an event. Lt.Col. (R) Abaidullah Baig Senior Minister Industries, Labor & Commerce was the chief guest for the event. “Really appreciate Meta for supporting the people of Gilgit-Baltistan with a major program of this calibre and scale.” said the chief guest while speaking at the event.

Meta introduced the ‘We Think Digital’ program back in 2021. The tech giant’s intentions behind launching this program was to create a safe and informed community in the country. Up until now, the program has been able to reach 130,000 students and 3,094 teachers across 28 districts of the country.

“Over the last few years, our region has witnessed rapid and significant progress across diverse digital fronts. As we continue to explore broader horizons for learning and development of our community, it is a pleasure to have key players like Meta assisting in our objectives to bring sustainable change across Gilgit-Baltistan.” said Raja Azam Khan, Minister of Education, Gilgit-Baltistan who also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Meta in Gilgit Baltistan will try to build awareness regarding cyberbullying, potential abuse over the internet, safe internet practices, safeguarding personal interests and assisting vulnerable segments like women and children.

