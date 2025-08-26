By Manik Aftab ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Luxury Cars In Pakistan To Get Pricier After Budget 2025 26

Overseas Pakistanis vehicle registration is set to become easier as NADRA’s biometric system will allow citizens to register, sell, and transfer vehicles directly from abroad without lengthy embassy procedures.

Director General Excise and Taxation Umar Sher Chattha confirmed that a formal request has been made to NADRA for integrating biometric services under the Pak-ID system for overseas citizens. Once implemented, the move will enable overseas Pakistanis to complete vehicle registration and ownership transfers remotely.

He explained that since citizens’ identity cards and vehicle records are already interconnected, overseas Pakistanis vehicle registration can be processed without physical presence in Pakistan. NADRA’s biometric access will eliminate the need for embassy verification or granting power of attorney to relatives.

Previously, the process required overseas citizens to authorize family members through embassies, which often caused major delays and legal complications. Thousands of transfers remain stuck due to the absence of a proper biometric mechanism for overseas applicants.

According to the Excise Department, this initiative will drastically cut processing times and provide much-needed convenience to Pakistanis living abroad. The new system is expected to resolve long-pending cases while ensuring smooth and secure vehicle registration.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

