Pak American Entrepreneur Raises 600m For Ai Vehicle Startup Applied Intuition

SAN FRANCISCO: In a major development for the autonomous vehicle industry, Pakistani-American entrepreneur Qasar Younis has raised $600 million in new funding for his AI-driven startup, Applied Intuition, more than doubling the company’s valuation to an impressive $15 billion, according to Bloomberg.



Applied Intuition, which partners with 18 of the world’s leading car manufacturers including Toyota and Volkswagen, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to integrate advanced technology into vehicles, enhancing their safety and automation capabilities. The company, founded in 2017, has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the transportation sector.

Born in Lala Musa, a rural area in Pakistan’s Gujrat District, Younis emigrated with his family to the United States in 1988. He credits his modest upbringing and early life experiences in Pakistan for shaping his resilience, adaptability, and entrepreneurial mindset — qualities that later propelled him into the heart of Silicon Valley’s AI revolution.

“It’s not random that the company’s initials are ‘AI,’” Younis told Bloomberg, highlighting the intentional alignment with artificial intelligence. He added that the new funding round will support the company’s mission to embed its technology into “every moving machine” — from vehicles and drones to industrial machines and factories.

Younis also revealed that a public listing is a near-term goal for Applied Intuition, stating that this funding round would likely be the final one before the company explores an initial public offering (IPO), pending favorable market conditions.



Earlier this year, the integration of AI in automobiles was a central topic at CES Las Vegas, where industry experts from Rivian, Google, and Qualcomm discussed the growing role of AI in transforming customer experiences inside vehicles. These experts agreed that AI in cars would outpace mobile applications, paving the way for fully conversational and intuitive driving experiences.

Applied Intuition’s rapid ascent reflects the expanding possibilities of AI in mobility, and with Younis’ leadership and global perspective, the startup is positioning itself at the center of a technological transformation that could redefine how the world moves.

