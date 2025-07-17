By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan And El Salvador Decide To Forge A Crypto Based Trade Alliance

In a landmark diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and El Salvador have officially established a crypto-based bilateral relations for the first time.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Bilal Bin Saqib, Chief Executive of the Pakistan Crypto Council and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Crypto and Blockchain. During a high-level meeting in El Salvador, Saqib met with President Nayib Bukele, the global face of national-level crypto adoption, to launch a knowledge-sharing partnership.

This alliance comes at a time when Pakistan is cautiously exploring the digital asset space while navigating a strict $7 billion IMF loan program lasting until 2027. Despite IMF skepticism toward crypto investments, both nations are pursuing parallel ambitions in the blockchain space.

Bukele’s Crypto Hub Inspires Pakistan’s New Strategy

El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, defying IMF pushback. As of July 2025, El Salvador has acquired 6,238 BTC, worth approximately $745 million, even after agreeing to limit crypto purchases under IMF pressure.

Now Pakistan appears to be taking inspiration. Bilal Bin Saqib revealed that 15 to 20 million Pakistanis already own crypto, despite repeated warnings from the State Bank of Pakistan. With such widespread adoption, the government is stepping in to regulate and formalize the industry.

National Bitcoin Reserve and Mining Infrastructure Planned

Pakistan has already allocated 2,000 megawatts of energy for Bitcoin mining, indicating strong state-level support. The country also aims to build a national Bitcoin reserve, following executive-level crypto interest from international allies.

In May, Pakistan formed the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority, which will oversee the regulation of digital assets, cryptocurrency exchanges, and blockchain use cases. This move was closely followed by a letter of intent with World Liberty Financial, a firm linked to the Trump family, signaling growing foreign interest in Pakistan’s blockchain ecosystem.

What Can the World Expect from this Alliance

Pakistan’s bold pivot towards cryptocurrency represents a major shift in geopolitical and economic strategy. As both El Salvador and Pakistan operate under IMF programs, their growing crypto alliance could signal a broader movement among developing nations seeking digital sovereignty.

By aligning with El Salvador, Pakistan positions itself as a future crypto hub of South Asia, while also laying the groundwork for formal recognition and global partnerships in the digital asset space.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Sets New Date For Utility Stores Closure

Govt Sets New Date for Utility Stores Closure

Ubl Workday Now Includes Sunday To Serve Customers Daily

UBL Workday Now Includes Sunday to Serve Customers Daily

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters To Post Public Apologies Once Again

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters to Post Public Apologies, Once Again

Meta Attracts Top Openai Researchers In Ongoing Ai Talent Race

Meta Attracts Top OpenAI Researchers in Ongoing AI Talent Race

Google Expands Ai Search And Rolls Out Business Calling Feature

Google Expands AI Search and Rolls Out Business-Calling Feature

Stanford Tech Reveals New Brain Waves Paving Way For Ai

Stanford Tech Reveals New Brain Waves, Paving Way for AI

Fantastic Four Skins Land In Fortnites Epic Marvel Crossover

Fantastic Four Skins Land in Fortnite’s Epic Marvel Crossover

Local Holiday Declared As Rawalpindi Flooded By Monsoon Surge

Emergency Holiday Declared in Rawalpindi as Forecast warns more Rain

OpenAI Taps Google Cloud to Meet Surging AI Demands

Ai Generated Band Sparks Debate In Music Industry

AI-Generated Band Sparks Debate in Music Industry

Secp

SECP Releases White Paper to Guide Pakistan’s Pension Reform Transition

Xbox games

Xbox Games Trials Feature to Stream Your Game on PC

Federal Cabinet

Federal Cabinet Approves EOBI Pension Increase