Pakistan and China sign an MoU for the diagnosis cervical cancer using Artificial Intelligence

In recent news, Pakistan and China have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a research platform for the screening and diagnosis of women’s interrelated cancer using Artificial intelligence.

The MoU signing was part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the friendly coordination between Pakistan and China which took place at Wuhan city in the Hubei province. This MoU will serve as a partnership between the Wuhan Landing Intelligence Co. Ltd and Pakistan Life Rehealth technology to launch a platform hyper-focused on using Artificial Intelligence for treating women-related cancers such as cervical cancer.

🇨🇳🇵🇰signed #MoU to establish a research platform and center for AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled screening & diagnosis of women interrelated cancer in Pakistan.signed during inauguration ceremony of #ChinaPakistansquare #Wuhan city,Hubei province.#70thanniversary 🇨🇳🇵🇰 #CEN pic.twitter.com/Dfh0RtEWu8 — Syed Kamal Hussain Shah🇵🇰 (@shahsabg) November 3, 2021

After the signing ceremony, the CEO of Life Rehealth technology, Dr. Ahmed Waqas stated the following:

“Keeping in view the brotherly relations between the two countries and especially with Wuhan city, today we signed this MoU which will help us upgrade our health technology system, especially in the cancer field. It will help the doctors for quick diagnosis and help the patient for getting better treatment.”

In addition, the ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan Moin ul Haque, Vice Governor of Hubei province, Deputy Mayor of Wuhan city, Director of Foreign Affairs Hubei province, and other esteemed delegates and officials.