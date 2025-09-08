By Manik Aftab ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

Pakistan and China have officially released a comprehensive, five-year plan to deepen their economic partnership, with a focus on trade liberalization, digital integration, and increased Chinese investment. This “Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future (2025-2029)” follows the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing, where he sought Pak-China disaster management cooperation among other venues of mutual interest.

The new roadmap outlines specific strategies for Economic, Trade, and Financial Cooperation, building upon the existing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The plan aims to align CPEC with Pakistan’s “5Es Framework,” a national development vision that focuses on exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, and equity.

Key Economic Initiatives

  • Increased Trade: The two countries will work toward greater trade liberalization under Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. This includes exploring new bilateral concession arrangements to boost Pakistani exports to the Chinese market.
  • Digital and Physical Connectivity: The action plan seeks to modernize the Khunjerab-Sost border crossing for year-round operation. To streamline trade, both nations will accelerate the development of a “single window” system for the electronic exchange of trade documents.
  • Investment and Financial Support: The plan encourages Chinese companies to increase their investment in Pakistan by creating a more convenient business environment. Additionally, China has committed to continuing financial support and strengthening bilateral financial cooperation.
  • Industrial Cooperation: The two sides will promote the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks in Pakistan to drive industrialization and boost exports.

This economic cooperation is a key pillar of the broader Action Plan, which also covers collaboration in political exchanges, science and technology, and security. The plan solidifies the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between China and Pakistan, with both nations committed to a win-win approach for their shared future.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

