By Manik Aftab ⏐ 29 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Eyes China For Advanced Disaster Management Technology

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is eager to adopt advanced disaster management technology from China to strengthen its capacity in coping with natural calamities. The statement came during his visit to the National Earthquake Simulation Center at Tianjin University on Sunday.

The prime minister praised China’s use of modern techniques, noting that such disaster management technology “will prove extremely beneficial for Pakistan in dealing with natural disasters.” He stressed that effective preventive measures and strategies are needed to minimize the impact of future calamities.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to maintain close coordination with the Punjab government to ensure that relief operations for flood-affected families continue smoothly.

During the visit, he was briefed on a range of technologies, including newly developed medical rescue vehicles designed for disaster zones. Officials informed him about ongoing projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, which include the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, the International Medical Cooperation Center, and the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital.

The prime minister’s emphasis on acquiring Chinese expertise highlights Pakistan’s intention to modernize its emergency response systems. Strengthening cooperation in disaster management technology is seen as a key step toward improving resilience against floods, earthquakes, and other calamities.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

