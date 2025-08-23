Pakistan Announces New Licence Rules For Satellite Internet Providers

Pakistan has issued clear licence conditions for satellite internet providers operating in the country. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) now requires companies to establish local earth gateway stations as part of licence approvals. The new rules require providers to respect the geographical limits of Pakistan and to host country data within the national jurisdiction.

Gateway Stations

The regulator created a dedicated Satellite Directorate to manage applications and compliance. The directorate will process registrations and will follow the rules submitted to the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) for permanent registration. Eligible companies must first secure PSARB registration before receiving a national operating licence from PTA. Officials expect licences to be issued within weeks once firms meet registration and technical conditions.

Single Licence Model

A single national licence will replace multiple local and long-distance permits previously required. The streamlined approach will remove the need for many local loop and LDI licences and will allow satellite firms to operate across Pakistan under one permit. This adjustment falls in line with the Telecom Policy and will serve to quicken the process of market entry with the maintenance of regulatory oversight.

Data Sovereignty

The framework enforces local data principles. Foreign entities will not be allowed to host Pakistani user data offshore for operational services that require local handling. This requirement is intended to strengthen data protection and national security while enabling international providers to enter the market under controlled conditions. Major global providers have signalled interest in deploying services under the new regime.

Market Entry Timeline

PTA has prepared a single licence format and will issue licences once PSARB confirms permanent registration. Companies such as Starlink and Amazon Kuiper have expressed interest, and some Chinese and other international firms have indicated readiness to move forward. The revised licensing process balances speed with oversight and will include technical conditions for gateway placement, security, and service rollout obligations.