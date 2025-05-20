Pakistan-based Global Cyberfraud Network Charged in the U.S.

A sophisticated scam network centered on Pakistan‑based firms has come into limelight with its fraudulent practices. Abtach (now Intersys) and eWorldTrade are accused of being involved in internet malpractices: They have been generating thousands of fake online reviews to lure victims into ghostwriting, trademark registration, and marketing services, as per the reports.







Victims of these scams have claimed that they were forced to pay advance fees and purchase costly upsells. More to their horror, these companies never fulfilled their promise of quick trademark filings and the publication of bestselling books. These networks used Google AdWords, Trustpilot 5-star reviews, and Facebook profiles to create a veneer of authenticity.

In response, Trustpilot and Meta deleted or disabled the network’s false content; Google then forwarded the situation to the U.S. Department of Justice for legal action.

Origins of Intersys Scam Business Model

Abtach Ltd. was first flagged by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2021 for “widespread, intentional and coordinated fraud” in trademark application services. It was later banned, prompting them to rebrand as Intersys Limited in late 2024.







Funnily enough, the same network operates eWorldTrade too, whose director already faces U.S. charges for conspiring to distribute synthetic opioids.

Steps Taken Against Intersys

Investigators documented coordinated 5‑star reviews on Trustpilot profiles for Majestic Ghostwriting and related brands, then flagged these to Trustpilot and Meta. Trustpilot removed numerous positive reviews but has yet to fully purge the profiles, while Meta disabled the offending accounts and removed pages violating its scam and spam policies.

Google also confirmed it suspended multiple ad accounts linked to Intersys and has referred the activity to the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Branch for further investigation.

However, it was not before damage was done. At least one victim, identified as “Will,” described paying $1,300 initially for ghostwriting, then $10,000 more for better work, followed by a $94,300 marketing package—none of which delivered on its promises. Will has since sued the company for “alleging fraud, breach of contract, and negligent misrepresentation.”

It is also important to note here that not all accounts on the social media sites have been banned, and some still operate, however discretely.

Historical Context and Industry Impact

Abtach’s personnel included former staff of Axact, a notorious Pakistani diploma mill prosecuted in 2015 for selling fake degrees and extorting clients, revealing a lineage of large‑scale digital fraud operations.

World Trademark Review has chronicled the escalation of trademark scams, noting that after the USPTO ban, Abtach/Intersys persisted under new names and continued to dominate paid search results for low‑cost filing services.

Best Practices for Consumers