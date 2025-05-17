Pakistan Celebrates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ Victory in Conventional and Digital Warfare

Islamabad — Pakistan commemorated ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Day of Gratitude) nationwide on Friday, celebrating its decisive victory in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against Indian hegemonic breach of Pakistani sovereignty.









The operation, dubbed ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (Battle of Truth), marked a significant triumph over India in both conventional military engagements and the realm of information warfare.

MOIB Efforts Against Indian Digital Warfare

In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) played a pivotal role in this multifaceted conflict. The ministry, in tandem with its civil and military establishment, was quick to set up a dedicated ‘war room.’ It was done in order to manage and counteract India’s digital propaganda and misinformation campaigns.

This strategic center coordinated real-time dissemination of accurate information, bolstering national morale and ensuring the global community received Pakistan’s narrative.









In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar emphasized:

“Pakistan upholds balanced relations with all nations, without pitting allies against each other… and we pursue diplomacy based on peace and cooperation.”

Efforts To Curb Fake News

Some of the notable MOIB’s efforts in this time of war and turbulence included:

Deploying rapid-response teams to counteract misinformation on social media platforms.

Collaborating with international media to present Pakistan’s perspective.

Producing content that highlighted the resilience and unity of the Pakistani people.

Pakistani cyber teams caused severe damage to Indian communications. Multiple reports confirmed that these attacks disabled official government emails and the OTP infrastructure, causing heavy disruption.

Hackers destroyed communication hardware and defaced numerous Indian websites. Servers at Indian airports were taken down, impacting the Indian Air Force’s communications. There was also major disruptions at railway systems across several regions, security sources revealed.

The culmination of these efforts was evident in the global acknowledgment of Pakistan’s stance and the subsequent diplomatic pressure that led to a ceasefire.

Youm-e-Tashakur: A Day of Thanksgiving

The ‘Youm-e-Tashakur‘ celebrations included a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Ceremonies were held at national monuments, and leaders paid homage to the armed forces and civilians who contributed to the victory. Later in the evening, the main ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument, Islamabad, with a splendid display of Pakistan Air Force’s mighty jets.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the nation, emphasized the unity and determination that led to this success, stating, “This victory is a testament to our nation’s unwavering spirit and the effective synergy between our military and information sectors.”

The observance of ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ not only marks a military triumph but also underscores the evolving nature of warfare, where information dominance is paramount, especially against a foe that relies on spreading misinformation for their own benefit. Pakistan’s strategic integration of conventional and digital tactics serves as a model for modern conflict resolution.