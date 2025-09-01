By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
China Plans 3 7 Billion Loan Assistance To Pakistan Next Month

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their strong financial partnership through high-level meetings in Beijing, signaling deeper cooperation in banking, investment, and economic reforms. The visit reflects Pakistan’s push for long-term stability and greater integration with regional financial markets.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Dr. Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and Mr. Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). The talks focused on expanding financial collaboration and building stronger bilateral ties.

During his meeting with the PBOC Governor, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic progress, ongoing reforms, and improved international credit ratings. He acknowledged China’s consistent support and emphasized the need for greater integration to boost regional stability.

In discussions with ICBC Chairman Liao Lin, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude for the bank’s role in refinancing, development financing, and commercial facilities. He also underscored Pakistan’s interest in exploring new opportunities in investment, trade financing, and financial diversification, noting ICBC’s vital role in future projects.

The meetings also touched upon Pakistan’s plan to access Chinese onshore capital markets, which could open new investment channels and strengthen market confidence. Both sides agreed that Pakistan China financial cooperation is entering a new phase, with significant opportunities in banking, capital markets, and regional integration.

Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating an investor environment and strengthening resilient financial systems. He expressed confidence that the Beijing meetings will pave the way for deeper cooperation, contributing to regional growth and prosperity.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown
Rawalpindi Traffic Plan 2025 New Rules as Schools Reopen
Kse 100 Index Plunges Over 2500 Points Amid Rising India Pakistan Tensions
KSE-100 Index Nears 150,000 Amid Strong Market Momentum
Atlas Honda
Honda CG150 Installments 2025 0% Interest with Bank Alfalah
Youth Ecopreneur Program 2025 Apply Now For Funding
Youth Ecopreneur Program 2025 Apply Now for Funding
Pta Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57800 New Sites Aid 5g Push
Parliament Questions Data Leak by Fraudulent Providers
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
Switzerland Scholarships 2026–27 for Pakistani Students
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport
Flight Operations at Sialkot Airport to Resume Today
Gold hits record high globally and locally
Iphone 17 Series Cases Leak Days Before Apples September 9 Event
iPhone 17 Series Cases Leak Days Before Apple’s September 9 Event
Schools Resume In Punjab And Kp Flood Affected Institutions Stay Closed
Schools resume in Punjab and KP; flood-affected institutions stay closed
Xiaomi 16 Series
Xiaomi 16 Series Expected Launch Date Revealed
Installment Scheme For 41000 E Bikes Rickshaws Officially Launched
Installment Scheme for 41,000 E-Bikes, Rickshaws Officially Launched
Honor X9c
HONOR Announces X9c in Pakistan with Pre-Bookings Open till September 8