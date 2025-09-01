Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their strong financial partnership through high-level meetings in Beijing, signaling deeper cooperation in banking, investment, and economic reforms. The visit reflects Pakistan’s push for long-term stability and greater integration with regional financial markets.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Dr. Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and Mr. Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). The talks focused on expanding financial collaboration and building stronger bilateral ties.

During his meeting with the PBOC Governor, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic progress, ongoing reforms, and improved international credit ratings. He acknowledged China’s consistent support and emphasized the need for greater integration to boost regional stability.

In discussions with ICBC Chairman Liao Lin, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude for the bank’s role in refinancing, development financing, and commercial facilities. He also underscored Pakistan’s interest in exploring new opportunities in investment, trade financing, and financial diversification, noting ICBC’s vital role in future projects.

The meetings also touched upon Pakistan’s plan to access Chinese onshore capital markets, which could open new investment channels and strengthen market confidence. Both sides agreed that Pakistan China financial cooperation is entering a new phase, with significant opportunities in banking, capital markets, and regional integration.

Senator Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating an investor environment and strengthening resilient financial systems. He expressed confidence that the Beijing meetings will pave the way for deeper cooperation, contributing to regional growth and prosperity.