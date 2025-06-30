A new Pakistan climate change survey conducted in partnership with LUMS and commissioned by the Global Methane Hub has revealed overwhelming support for stronger climate measures. The study, carried out across 17 countries, found that 87% of Pakistanis support actions to address climate change, with 80% backing efforts to cut methane emissions, a critical driver of global warming.

According to the survey results, 51% of Pakistanis voiced strong support for general climate initiatives, while 44% strongly favored targeted methane reduction policies. This positions Pakistan as a regional leader in climate advocacy, alongside Indonesia (59%) and the Philippines (43%).

Public belief in climate change is nearly universal, with 96% of respondents in Pakistan acknowledging its reality, and 71% attributing it to human activities, matching global awareness levels.

Water and Air Quality Among Top Concerns

When asked about pressing environmental issues, 61% identified water quality as their top concern, followed by 58% citing air quality and 57% highlighting climate change itself.

Marcelo Mena, CEO of the Global Methane Hub, noted:

“Communities feeling the most heat—literally—are the most vocal about climate action. Cutting methane is one of the fastest ways to cool temperatures, and people understand that.”

The survey also revealed that over three in four Pakistanis support incorporating methane reduction targets into national climate plans, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Sector-specific support was strong across the board:

79% back methane cuts in the energy sector

79% in agriculture

77% in waste management

Dr. Naveed Arshad, Director of the LUMS Energy Institute, said the findings underscore Pakistan’s urgent need for targeted, practical climate solutions.

“Communities across Pakistan are already experiencing extreme heat, floods, and poor air quality. This survey is a wake-up call for measuring emissions, raising awareness, and implementing sector-wise reforms.”

When asked who they hold most responsible for environmental damage, Pakistanis pointed to large oil and gas companies, waste management firms, and agricultural producers. These groups, along with international governments, were also seen as best equipped to tackle the climate crisis effectively.