By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 37 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Cybersecurity

Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued an urgent cybersecurity warning after a sharp rise in malicious online activities. The alert targets individuals, businesses, and government portals facing an increased risk of cyberattacks. Hackers are exploiting high-traffic periods and upcoming events to launch phishing campaigns, set up fake websites, spread malware, and infiltrate networks. The combination of high online engagement and advanced tactics has significantly raised Pakistan’s cyber threat level.

CERT warns that successful attacks can cause serious damage. Financial losses may occur through fake e-commerce transactions and fraudulent donation campaigns. Cybercriminals can steal personal or corporate data, spread harmful malware, disrupt services, and damage reputations through website defacement or leaked data. Weakly segmented networks and outdated systems increase the risk, enabling attackers to access multiple connected services.

The advisory lists phishing emails, fake websites, malicious downloads, and unsafe public Wi-Fi connections as key attack methods. Common lures include fake offers, charity appeals, event invitations, and themed content like wallpapers or apps. Even minimal interaction, such as clicking a link or entering login details, can lead to severe breaches or system shutdowns.

To protect personal accounts, CERT advises enabling multi-factor authentication, updating devices promptly, and avoiding public Wi-Fi without a VPN. Users should also set strong, unique passwords. Organizations should patch and secure content management systems, use web application firewalls, segment networks, restrict remote access, and monitor activity continuously.

The agency urges immediate action. This includes applying security patches, enabling MFA, keeping offline backups, and improving detection systems. CERT emphasizes that awareness and vigilance are the first lines of defense against cyber threats. It calls on citizens and organizations to report incidents promptly through the official portal. Timely prevention and coordinated action, it warns, are essential to protecting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure from growing cyber risks.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Central Bank Digital Currency
Pakistan and Japan’s Soramitsu Set to Begin Central Bank Digital Currency Trial
Naseem Shah
TECNO Reunites with Naseem Shah for Spark 40 Series Launch
Lahore
Govt Declares Two Public Holidays in Lahore
Linkedin Decides To Pull The Plug On Alternative Feed Options Heres Why
LinkedIn Decides to Pull the Plug on Alternative Feed Options: Here’s Why
Apple
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 6 and Its Latest Features
Mafia The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back To The Mafia Series
Mafia: The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back to the Mafia Series
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Audit Finds Five Countries Owe Pakistan Over Rs86 Billion
Winrar Hit By Zero Day Exploit That Plants Malware At Windows Startup
WinRAR Hit by Zero-Day Exploit That Plants Malware at Windows Startup
Nadra
NADRA Rolls Out Online Birth & Death Registration in Three Punjab Districts
China
China Introduces AI-Driven 5G Robot Antelope for Smart Wildlife Tracking
Whatsapp To Introduce Motion Photos For More Lifelike Sharing In Chat
WhatsApp to Introduce Motion Photos for More Lifelike Sharing
Vivo V60
Vivo V60 Unveiled Featuring ZEISS Triple Cameras and Massive Battery
Cambridge As And A Level Results 2025 Announced
Cambridge AS and A Level Results 2025 Announced