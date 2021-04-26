Pakistan develops its first-ever advanced RSW fishing boat

Pakistan successfully achieved a landmark in fisheries sector by developing the first-ever state of the art refrigerated sea water (RSW) fishing boat.

As reported by Business Recorder, the new technology was built by award-winning engineer from Parachinar Dr. Zahid Ayub and was unveiled in his presentation to Dr. Iftikhar Ali Malik, President of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice President Raja Muhmmad Anwar, past president FPCCI Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai, President Exporters’ Association Muslim Khan Banowari, eminent SME expert, founder Secretary General SAARC Rehmat Ullah Javed and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Zahir Ayub said that in the RSW system, sea water is cooled to zero centigrade and fish is kept at that temperature until the arrival at harbour thus maintaining its freshness and hygienic condition.

He said that this technique would benefit the poor fishermen in Pakistan and also change their socioeconomic condition by exporting fish besides boosting the fisheries sector because now fish will not be spoiled at all thus curtailing their losses to zero. He highlighted that the European Union for decades had banned fish export from Pakistan owing to a lack of proper refrigeration of international standards.

Earlier there was not a single Pakistan registered fishing vessel equipped with even a simple form of Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) system. He said there was no option left with fishermen in Pakistan except use ice blocks and when it melts they either have to return with less catch or return with spoiled catch; the second option always prevailed inflicting heavy monetary losses, he said.

He later remarked that the new RSW technology built by his team, which was also co-engineered with Isotherm Inc., will essentially herald a new era for the local fishing sector, and perhaps even challenge the international market if everything works out.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciating Dr Zahid Ayub and his team’s efforts said that young fishermen could use this technology in their fishing boats by getting interest-free loan from various banks through Kamyab Jawan programme recently offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan across the country.