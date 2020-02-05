Pakistan Digital Transformation and Economy Summit to be held in Barcelona

The upcoming Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain will be about more than just the latest smartphones and revolutions in telecom. It will also feature an intensive discussion of Pakistan’s future in the digital world and its potential for the digital economy.

In collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Global Systems of Mobile Association (GSMA) will be holding a summit on February 25, 2020 at MWC Barcelona. This announcement was made by Head of GSMA Julian Gorman in a meeting with PTA Chairman Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa.

This summit will play a crucial role in GSMA’s plans to boost the digital economy of Pakistan and make it a major contributor to the tech and telecom spheres. The event will shed light on Pakistan’s achievements in the domain of telecom to global investors in order to pique their interest. Additionally, GSMA will formalize its support to Pakistan as well.

The event will go on to highlight our nation’s tremendous potential for state-of-the-art products and services in the ICT sector. It will also reassure the global community of the commitment of the Pakistani government and private sector to bring about a digital transformation in the nation.

GSMA will also release a special report on this occasion which will provide an expert analysis of Pakistan’s readiness to move towards future technologies as well as recommendations for further improvements in the use of digital platforms.

