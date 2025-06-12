By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 48 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Ecommerce Policy 2 0 In Final Review Phase

In a high-level meeting to address the challenges in Pakistan’s growing digital economy, Ministers Jam Kamal Khan and Shaza Fatima Khawaja reviewed key aspects of the upcoming Pakistan eCommerce policy.



Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met to discuss regulatory, financial, and operational hurdles affecting Pakistan’s eCommerce sector.

As part of a consultative approach to policy-making, Minister Kamal Khan announced the formation of a joint working group—featuring input from the Ministry of IT—to collect actionable recommendations on taxation, vendor compliance, and digital payment systems. The working group will present its findings to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final review.

Minister Kamal also confirmed that Pakistan eCommerce Policy 2.0 is in its final phase of internal assessment and will soon be submitted for cabinet approval.



With a market size reaching USD 7.7 billion in 2024 and a projected compound annual growth rate of 17% through 2027, Pakistan’s eCommerce industry is poised for significant expansion.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive, competitive, and secure trade environment. They assured that emerging challenges in the sector will be addressed at the highest policy level to ensure sustainable growth.

ecommerce in Pakistan, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Pakistan eCommerce Policy
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

