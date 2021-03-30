Pakistan has earned almost $1,120mn from exporting IT services in 7 months: PBS

According to the latest figures, Pakistan earned $1119.220 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the seven months of the financial period between 2020-21.

This translates into a 37.86 percent growth when compared to $811.845 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, as per the report published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On further analyzing the data it revealed that the computer services grew by 42.21 percent, with a surge from $625.105 million last year to $888.980 million during July 2020 – January 2021.

Under the umbrella of computer services, the export of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 25.10 percent, from $238.030 million to $297.775 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 13.89 per cent, from $191.158 million to $217.715 million.

While there was an increase on the software front, the exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 79.83 percent from, $1.750 million to $0.353 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 76.33 percent from $1.263 million to $0.299 million.

In addition to these the exports of other computer services rose by 93.28 per cent from $192.904 million to $372.838 million. The export of information services during the period under review also increased by 76.80 percent by going up from $1.250 million to $2.210 million.

On the information services side, the exports of news agency services increased by 81.69 percent, from $0.699 million to $1.270 million whereas, the exports of other information services also increased by 70.60 percent, from $0.551 million to $0.940 million.

There has also been an increase on the front of telecommunication services export which witnessed an increase of 22.93 percent as they went up from $185.490 million to $228.030 million during the financial year under review, as per the data.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 15.33 percent during the period as its exports increased from $68.502 million to $79.005 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 27.38 percent, from $116.988 million to $149.025 million during the above mentioned timeline.