Atif Butt has won Tekken 8 at CEO 2025 in a commanding performance that cements Pakistan’s dominance in global competitive fighting games. Competing under the banner of Team Falcons, Atif Iqbal, widely known as “Atif Butt,” captured the championship title and a $6,195 prize, overcoming an elite field to reign supreme.







Atif Butt ran an undefeated campaign in the upper bracket, showcasing clinical control and composure. His grand final showdown against South Korea’s ULSAN delivered high-octane action. Playing with Anna Williams, Atif quickly surged ahead with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. ULSAN responded by leveling the score 2-2, but Atif held his nerve and executed a flawless game plan to win the decider, sealing the 3-2 victory and writing another golden chapter in Pakistan’s Tekken legacy.

The win not only means Atif Butt wins Tekken 8 at CEO 2025, but it also grants him 560 Esports World Cup (EWC) points—boosting his seeding for the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025, for which he had already qualified. Butt had previously secured second place at Combo Breaker 2025.

Arslan Ash Suffers Defeat in Lead-up to Final

Meanwhile, Arslan Ash, another titan from Pakistan, made a fierce comeback in the lower bracket after falling to ULSAN earlier in the event. Arslan ousted fellow Pakistani Farzeen and South Korea’s JeonDDing to force a rematch with ULSAN in the lower final. However, ULSAN once again prevailed, defeating Arslan 3-0 to set up his grand final clash with Atif.







CEO 2025 was a powerful showcase of Pakistan’s continued rise in competitive Tekken. All four Pakistani players—Atif Butt, Arslan Ash, Farzeen, and Bilal—delivered high-caliber performances, with three placing in the top six of the prestigious tournament.

With CEO 2025 now concluded, focus shifts to the Esports World Cup 2025, where Atif Butt, ULSAN, Arslan Ash, and Farzeen will once again battle for international glory.