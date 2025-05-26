Tekken Pro Atif Butt Secures Second Place at Combo Breaker 2025

Pakistani Tekken sensation Atif Butt achieved a commendable second-place finish at the prestigious Combo Breaker 2025 tournament, further solidifying his status in the global esports arena.







Representing Team Falcons, Butt showcased exceptional skill and strategy throughout the event, culminating in a thrilling grand final against South Korea’s MulGold.

A Stellar Performance on the International Stage

Combo Breaker, held annually in the United States, is renowned for attracting top-tier fighting game talent worldwide. In the 2025 edition, Butt navigated a challenging bracket, defeating several formidable opponents to reach the grand finals. His journey included a notable victory over fellow Pakistani star Arslan Ash in the losers’ quarterfinals, highlighting the depth of talent within Pakistan’s Tekken community.

A Thrilling Grand Final Showdown

The grand final saw Butt face off against MulGold, a prominent South Korean player known for his mastery of Claudio. Despite Butt’s strategic prowess and adaptability, MulGold secured the championship with a narrow victory.







The match was lauded by fans and commentators alike for its high-level play and intense back-and-forth action, underscoring the competitive spirit of the Tekken community.

Continued Success and Recognition

Butt’s impressive performance at Combo Breaker adds to his growing list of accolades. Earlier in 2024, he clinched the title at CEO 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida, defeating Japan’s Keisuke in a dominant display.

His consistent success on the international stage has not only elevated his personal profile but also brought significant attention to Pakistan’s burgeoning esports scene.

Atif Butt Elevating Pakistan’s Esports Landscape

Butt’s achievements reflect the rising prominence of Pakistani players in the global Tekken community. Alongside peers like Arslan Ash, he has played a pivotal role in showcasing the country’s talent and potential.

Their successes have inspired a new generation of gamers in Pakistan and have highlighted the need for greater support and infrastructure to nurture esports talent within the region.