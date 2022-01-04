News, Technology

Pakistan makes around $829 million from IT services in just 4 months

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

In recent news, Pakistan has earned nearly $829.977 million by providing different information technology services to numerous countries during the first four months of the financial year 2021-2022. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this growth is over 39.24 percent higher in comparison to the previous fiscal year of 2020-2021.

According to the reports, computer services such as the exports of software consultancy services had an increase of 47.95 percent from $156.256 million to $231.178 million. However, hardware consultancy services had also arisen by 353.54 percent i.e. from $0.198 million to $0.898 million. This also includes repair and maintenance services which had a jump to $0.404 million in comparison to the previous $0.179 million.

Moreover, the export of information services has gone up to $1.750 million which is basically an increase of 53.51 percent from $1.140 million. On the telecommunication services side, the country has also witnessed an increase of 39.96 percent i.e. $127.260 million to $178.110 million.

All in all, Pakistan has been witnessing a major impact in its respective IT services since last year and it has been noted that the country’s respective exports may increase over time.

IT exports
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Huawei reveals the world’s first digital car key based on Bluetooth and NFC

in Electric Cars, News
Jan 4, 2022  ·  

Government launches ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card’ mobile application

in Mobile, News
Jan 4, 2022  ·  

Upcoming iPhones said to charge accessories through their screens

in Mobile, News
Jan 3, 2022  ·  