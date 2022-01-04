Pakistan makes around $829 million from IT services in just 4 months

In recent news, Pakistan has earned nearly $829.977 million by providing different information technology services to numerous countries during the first four months of the financial year 2021-2022. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this growth is over 39.24 percent higher in comparison to the previous fiscal year of 2020-2021.

According to the reports, computer services such as the exports of software consultancy services had an increase of 47.95 percent from $156.256 million to $231.178 million. However, hardware consultancy services had also arisen by 353.54 percent i.e. from $0.198 million to $0.898 million. This also includes repair and maintenance services which had a jump to $0.404 million in comparison to the previous $0.179 million.

Moreover, the export of information services has gone up to $1.750 million which is basically an increase of 53.51 percent from $1.140 million. On the telecommunication services side, the country has also witnessed an increase of 39.96 percent i.e. $127.260 million to $178.110 million.

All in all, Pakistan has been witnessing a major impact in its respective IT services since last year and it has been noted that the country’s respective exports may increase over time.