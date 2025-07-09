By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Makes Bold Entry Into Esports World Cup 2025

Pakistan is stepping into the international Esports spotlight with fierce determination and rising talent. With top-tier players qualifying across major titles, the country is all set to make a powerful statement at the Esports World Cup 2025, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24.

Pakistan’s Tekken Titans

Fighting game fans have more reason to cheer as Bilal Ilyas becomes the fourth Pakistani player to qualify for the global Tekken arena. He joins the ranks of celebrated champions Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, and Farzeen, cementing Pakistan’s dominance in the international Tekken circuit.

PUBG Mobile

4Thrives will represent Pakistan in PUBG Mobile. They have earned their spot among the world’s best teams. Their consistent performance speaks for itself.

Strong teamwork has made them a tough competitor. Now, they’re ready to compete on the biggest stage in Esports.

Free Fire Spotlight

Hotshot Esports has emerged as Pakistan’s top Free Fire squad after securing victory at the national qualifier in Lahore. Their skillful gameplay and strategic edge helped them clinch a coveted spot at the Esports World Cup, where they’ll go head-to-head against global giants in the fast-paced shooter.

Set in Riyadh, the Esports World Cup 2025 is expected to be the biggest yet, featuring over 2,000 players from 200 clubs across the globe. The event boasts a massive $70 million prize pool, drawing the attention of fans, brands, and Esports organizations worldwide.

This multi-title representation marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s growing Esports journey. Pakistan is competing in Tekken, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire.

The country is gaining both visibility and respect on the global Esports map. Fans back home are full of excitement. They are ready to support their champions. All eyes are on Pakistan as it prepares to shine with power and pride on the world stage.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic Jmev Elight To Pakistan

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic JMEV Elight to Pakistan

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India Heres The Breakdown

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India? Here’s the Breakdown

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Heres What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 — Here’s What to Expect

Pta And Meta Hold Workshop On Counter Terrorism In The Digital Age

PTA and Meta Hold Workshop on ‘Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age’

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations In Pakistan

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations in Pakistan

Bazaar Acquisition Of Keenu Fuels Plan To Become Pakistans Alibaba

Bazaar Completes Acquisition of Keenu to Expand E-Commerce, Fintech

Whats Coming To Fortnite Dc Crossover Leak Fuels Fan Theories

What’s Coming to Fortnite? DC Crossover Leak Fuels Excitement

Build Your Own Warzone Pubg Launches Ugc Alpha For Players

Build Your Own Warzone: PUBG Launches UGC Alpha for Players

Pakistan Introduces 5 Digital Presence Tax On International Transactions

Freelancers Struggle with Increased Tax on International Payments

Youtube Monetization Policy Update 2025 What Creators Need To Know

YouTube Monetization Policy Update 2025: What Creators Need to Know

PTA

PTA Blocks 105,296 Blasphemous Links on Websites and Social Apps

Ca Certification

Pakistan’s CA Certification Now Globally Benchmarked

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Air May Introduce Unique Color Never Seen Before