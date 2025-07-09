Pakistan Makes Bold Entry Into Esports World Cup 2025

Pakistan is stepping into the international Esports spotlight with fierce determination and rising talent. With top-tier players qualifying across major titles, the country is all set to make a powerful statement at the Esports World Cup 2025, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24.

Pakistan’s Tekken Titans

Fighting game fans have more reason to cheer as Bilal Ilyas becomes the fourth Pakistani player to qualify for the global Tekken arena. He joins the ranks of celebrated champions Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, and Farzeen, cementing Pakistan’s dominance in the international Tekken circuit.

PUBG Mobile

4Thrives will represent Pakistan in PUBG Mobile. They have earned their spot among the world’s best teams. Their consistent performance speaks for itself.

Strong teamwork has made them a tough competitor. Now, they’re ready to compete on the biggest stage in Esports.

Free Fire Spotlight

Hotshot Esports has emerged as Pakistan’s top Free Fire squad after securing victory at the national qualifier in Lahore. Their skillful gameplay and strategic edge helped them clinch a coveted spot at the Esports World Cup, where they’ll go head-to-head against global giants in the fast-paced shooter.

Set in Riyadh, the Esports World Cup 2025 is expected to be the biggest yet, featuring over 2,000 players from 200 clubs across the globe. The event boasts a massive $70 million prize pool, drawing the attention of fans, brands, and Esports organizations worldwide.

This multi-title representation marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s growing Esports journey. Pakistan is competing in Tekken, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire.

The country is gaining both visibility and respect on the global Esports map. Fans back home are full of excitement. They are ready to support their champions. All eyes are on Pakistan as it prepares to shine with power and pride on the world stage.