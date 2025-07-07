Pakistan and India are set to face each other at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025, marking their first clash in an official tournament after nearly six years and reigniting one of the fiercest rivalries in the region.

The much-anticipated encounter will take place later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the larger Esports World Cup. Both nations earned their place at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 through rigorous qualifying events.

Pakistan booked its slot by finishing third at the PMSL Central and South Asia Spring 2025 in Almaty, overcoming top teams from across the region. This secured one of three available spots for Central and South Asia. The country will be represented by 4Thrives Esports.

India’s hopes rest with Aryan x TMG Gaming, which recently won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025 Grand Finals held in New Delhi from July 4 to 6. By clinching the BMPS title, they secured a direct entry into the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 and will now compete against the best in the world.

Pakistan and India stopped meeting in PUBG Mobile tournaments after 2020

The last time Pakistani and Indian PUBG Mobile teams officially faced off was in 2020 at the PUBG Mobile World League, when Team Free Style represented Pakistan. Since then, competitive structures changed significantly. India’s original version of PUBG Mobile was banned and relaunched as BGMI, leading to separate domestic events. Meanwhile, Pakistan navigated regional qualifiers with no direct route to meet Indian teams, limiting opportunities for such high-stakes encounters.

In 2020, fans in Pakistan tuned in largely out of curiosity, eager to see local players compete against popular Indian streamers and pros. This year, the dynamic has evolved. Both teams advanced through official leagues under strict global rules and will now battle on one of Esports’ grandest stages. They are also competing for national pride and a share of a record-breaking 3 million dollar prize pool.

Expectations for viewership are high. Tens of thousands of Pakistani fans are expected to watch live, while India’s PUBG Mobile community has a track record of drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will run in Riyadh from July 25 to August 3. The event will feature 24 of the world’s top teams. Group Stage matches will take place from July 25 to 27, splitting teams into three groups, with the top eight advancing directly to the Grand Finals. The Survival Stage is scheduled for July 29 and 30, giving the bottom 16 teams a last chance to qualify. The top 16 teams will then compete in the Grand Finals from August 1 to 3.

Fans across both countries are excited to see their favorite players bring the Pakistan-India rivalry beyond cricket and into the world of competitive Esports at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025.