Pakistan Mango Industry Faces Crisis Amid Climate Change Water Shortage

As Pakistan’s iconic mango season unfolds, farmers and food experts are urging the government to step up its support. With climate change and water scarcity severely affecting yields, industry voices say that without swift intervention, the future of the country’s prized mango industry could be at risk.

This year’s mango output has taken a noticeable dip, especially in Sindh, where dust storms and an acute lack of irrigation during the critical fruiting period caused premature fruit drop and reduced fruit size.

“Nearly 15–20% of the fruit dropped early due to dust and storms,” said Nabi Bux Sathio, Senior Vice President of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture.

He emphasized that the mango crop, unlike traditional major or minor crops, lacks a government production target, despite being a vital export commodity.

With mango orchards stretching across 100,000 acres in Sindh and Punjab, the stakes are high. Major producing areas include Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, and Multan, home to celebrated varieties such as Sindhri, Langra, and Chaunsa.

Sathio also urged bodies like the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the Sindh Irrigation Department to ensure an uninterrupted water supply during the harvest window.

“Farmers wait nearly 10 months to earn from this fruit. It needs at least four irrigation cycles to achieve sweetness and weight,” he said.

Post-Harvest Practices Lag Behind Export Standards

Despite high international demand for Pakistani mangoes, especially from Sindh, only a small fraction reaches global markets. That’s because many growers lack access to proper post-harvest infrastructure, resulting in high rejection rates at international ports.

“It’s a science,” said Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar, Associate Professor at the Sindh Agriculture University. She explained that hot water treatment (HWT) is now essential for meeting phytosanitary standards in markets like the U.S. and Japan. The university is helping bridge the gap by training farmers in harvesting, cleaning, and packing techniques.

Innovations like mechanical brushing, de-sapping, and humidity-controlled packaging have significantly lowered rejection rates and boosted export earnings for those who adopted them.

Need for Centralized Processing Facilities

Experts are calling for government investment in centralized mango processing plants in major growing regions such as Multan, Mirpurkhas, and Bahawalpur. These facilities could offer essential services like grading, HWT, and export-compliant packaging, support that most small farmers currently lack.

Beyond improving export compliance, these centers could serve as hubs for training, research, and quality monitoring, making the mango supply chain more resilient and internationally competitive.

Protecting Mangoes From Orchard to Export

To reduce losses, farmers are encouraged to adopt Integrated Pest Management (IPM) methods like fruit bagging and pheromone traps. Post-harvest techniques such as fungicide treatment, cold chain management, and temperature-controlled transport help maintain fruit quality.

Adhering to phytosanitary protocols, including HWT and proper documentation, is critical for accessing international markets. These measures ensure mangoes remain free of pests like fruit flies and meet the standards of importing nations.

The message from farmers and food technologists is clear: without strategic government investment in both irrigation infrastructure and post-harvest facilities, Pakistan risks losing its competitive edge in the global mango trade.

By embracing modern practices and establishing regional processing centers, Pakistan can protect its mango legacy, boost farmer incomes, and elevate its status in the international fruit market.